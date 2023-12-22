Celine Dion does ‘physical therapy every day’ in hopes of returning to the stage amid incurable rigid person syndrome: ‘She’s a fighter’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Celine Dion’s fight to return to the stage will continue.

The 55-year-old singer, who her sister says has lost control of her muscles due to stiff person syndrome, is working hard to overcome her condition, according to sources.

“Celine is a fighter,” a source said US Weekly “He doesn’t have as much control over his muscles as before, but he is working with doctors and physical therapists to improve.”

The source claimed: “Celine has taken time to focus on her health, but plans to take the stage again once her medical team gives her the all-clear.”

A second insider backs up those claims.

“She remains positive and optimistic and does physical therapy every day,” the source said.

‘Getting back on stage in some form is his constant dream, even if he can no longer sing; she just wants to see those bright faces.

Stiff person syndrome is a “rare autoimmune neurological disorder that commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and may worsen over time,” according to John Hopkins Medicine.

The Grammy winner was last seen at a hockey game in Las Vegas with her twins Eddy and Nelson, 13, and her oldest son Charles-Rene, 22, watching the Montreal Canadiens lose to the Golden Knights .

Celine shared her children with her late husband René Angelil.

“My kids and I had a lot of fun visiting the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Monday night,” the My Heart Will Go On singer posted on Nov. 1.

‘They played so well, what a game!! Thanks for joining us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season! -Céline xx…’

Another source said the Grammy winner “stays positive and optimistic and does physical therapy every day” (pictured in Los Angeles in February 1999).

Although she won’t be releasing any new music in the near future, Celine and her team have made sure to keep her fans updated on the 25th anniversary of her Christmas album, These Are Special Times.

“In 1998, after releasing the critically acclaimed albums Falling Into You, Let’s Talk About Love and S’il suffisait d’aimer, Celine gave us her precious holiday gift, These Are Special Times,” her team wrote on social networks.

“This beloved Christmas album includes classics such as O Holy Night, Happy Xmas (War is Over) and The Prayer, a beautiful duet with Andrea Bocelli.”

“And now, 25 years later, These Are Special Times remains one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time.”

Some 12 million copies of the LP have been sold.

The Power of Love artist announced last December that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome and would be stopping acting.

Sources say Celine is fighting to overcome her health battle.

STIFF PERSON SYNDROME: INCURABLE NEUROLOGICAL CONDITION THAT BLOCKS THE BODY Stiff person syndrome is an extremely rare disorder that causes the muscles of the torso and extremities to alternate between spasms and stiffness. Estimates suggest it affects around 70 people in the UK and 330 in the US and remains poorly understood. Approximately twice as many women as men suffer from it. Progressive disease causes patients’ stiffness to increase over time and may lead to them needing to use a wheelchair. There are usually three types of syndrome: Classic person man syndrome: When stiffness and spasms occur around the back and stomach, and occasionally in the thighs and neck. It can cause curvature of the back over time.

Stiff limb syndrome: spasms especially affect the legs and feet, sometimes causing them to stay fixed in place. The hands may also be affected.

Stiff and shaken person syndrome: The rarest and most aggressive form, which includes symptoms of the others and also affects the head and eyes. Experts do not know exactly what is behind the disease. But they believe it may be caused by an autoimmune reaction, when the body attacks its own nerve cells that control muscle movement. About 40 percent of sufferers also have type 1 diabetes, another autoimmune disease. Type 1 diabetes is particularly associated with classic person syndrome. Other autoimmune conditions such as vitiligo, which causes white patches on the skin, and pernicious anemia are also associated with it. It is also more common in people with breast, lung, kidney, thyroid or colon cancer, as well as lymphomas, but researchers still don’t know why. In stiff person syndrome, the immune system attacks a protein that helps produce gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), which regulates motor neurons, the nerves that control movement. Low levels of GABA cause neurons to fire continuously when they shouldn’t, causing twitching and stiffness. What are your symptoms? The main symptoms caused by stiff person syndrome are spasms and stiffness of the torso and extremities. Spasms can be triggered by loud noises, and the condition also causes increased sensitivity to sound. Touch and emotional distress may also be felt more intensely as a result of this condition. The spasms can be so severe that they cause people to fall or cause difficulty walking and other disabilities. Stress and anxiety also tend to be higher in those who suffer from this condition, especially due to the unpredictability of the spasms. Lack of GABA (which regulates anxiety) in your system also affects mental health.

“I’ve been dealing with health issues for a long time and it’s been very difficult for me to face these challenges and talk about everything I’ve been going through,” she said in an emotional video.

Although she initially postponed her Courage World Tour until spring 2024, the Golden Globe winner made the decision to cancel it in May.

“Although it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to get back on stage,” she told her loyal fans.

The determined artist appears to have kept the promise she made earlier this year to continue working on her health. ‘I want you all to know that I won’t give up… and I can’t wait to see you again!’ she said at the time.