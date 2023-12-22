Italy fines Meta for hosting gambling advertising

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public domain
Italy’s communications authority said on Friday it had fined Meta, Facebook’s parent company, 5.85 million euros ($6.4 million) for running gambling advertising.
Italy has banned gambling advertising since 2018 and the ban applies to all media, including social media.
The authority, Agcom, said the fine was imposed on Meta Platforms Ireland Limited.
It said its investigation “found promotional material or other advertising, including indirect, for betting or games involving money on 18 profiles/accounts (five on Instagram and 13 on Facebook), as well as 32 sponsored content.”
Agcom recently punished YouTube and Twitch for similar crimes.
Meta has already been fined numerous times in Europe, especially for violating data protection laws.
