WaPo Finally Reaches New Deal With Union After 18 Months

Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty

After about 18 months, two publishers, three rounds of job cuts, and a daylong walkout, The Washington Post and its union have finally reached a tentative contract agreement.

“The Post for weeks insisted there was no more room to negotiate, but Guild members’ tireless organizing brought them back to the table — and delivered yet another win,” the Washington Post Guild’s bargaining committee wrote to staffers on Friday alerting them to the deal.

“It has always been our goal to reach an agreement that addresses the needs of our employees and our business,” a Post spokesperson said in a statement. “We are confident this contract provides both and appreciate the efforts of all who have worked to make this happen. We are hopeful the contract will be ratified next week.”

