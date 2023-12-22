The best OLED TVs of 2023

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Samsung, Sony, and LG make some of the best OLED TVs.

OLED TVs deliver the most impressive picture quality you can get. And though the best OLED TVs tend to be pricier than other displays, there’s no substitute for an OLED if you want high-end image quality with true black levels, an infinite contrast ratio, and wide viewing angles.

Based on a combination of hands-on testing and a decade’s worth of experience covering the latest home entertainment products, I’ve selected the best OLED TVs you can buy. Our top pick is the Samsung S90C 4K TV, which is the most affordable OLED you can get with quantum dots to deliver top-notch color performance. If you’re on a budget, the LG B3 4K TV is a good entry-level option. It’s not as bright as more expensive OLEDs, but it still delivers pixel-level contrast.

Below, you can find details on all of our picks for the best OLED TV, including models geared toward high-end picture and premium gaming performance. All of our recommendations are available in multiple screen sizes, so be sure to select the size that fits your needs from each retailer’s landing page before making a purchase.

Our top picks for the best OLED TVs

Best overall: Samsung S90C 4K TV – See at Amazon

The Samsung S90C uses quantum dots to deliver better color and higher brightness than competing OLED TVs in its price range.

Best budget: LG B3 4K TV – See at Amazon

Though the B3 isn’t the most advanced OLED TV, it’s the most budget-friendly model and still delivers an infinite contrast ratio.

Best midrange: LG C3 4K TV – See at Amazon

LG’s C3 can’t match the brightness and color performance of more expensive OLEDs, but it offers great contrast and comprehensive smart TV features.

Best high-end: Sony A95L 4K TV – See at Amazon

It’s pricey, but the A95L is the best OLED TV you can get when it comes to picture accuracy and HDR brightness for a premium home theater.

Best for gaming: Samsung S95C 4K TV – See at Amazon

The Samsung S95C can support a fast 144Hz refresh rate, Xbox Game Pass streaming, and bright HDR performance when gaming.

Best for your wall: LG G3 4K TV – See at Amazon

The G3 is LG’s top-of-the-line OLED and it features impressive brightness along with a thin “Gallery” design that mounts flush on your wall

Best overall: Samsung S90C The Samsung S90C is the most affordable OLED you can get with quantum dot color technology. Ryan Waniata/ Insider Panel type: QD-OLED, 144Hz with compatible PCSizes: 55, 65, 77, and 83* inchesHDR formats: HDR10, HDR10+, HLGSmart TV platform: Tizen OSVoice control: Bixby, Alexa QD-OLED, 144Hz with compatible PC55, 65, 77, and 83* inchesHDR10, HDR10+, HLGTizen OSBixby, Alexa Pros: Quantum dots for expanded color volume, 1,000 nits peak brightness, Xbox Game Pass support, competitive price Cons: Doesn’t support Dolby Vision, smart TV interface isn’t the best Samsung’s S90C is the best OLED TV there is for the money. In fact, it’s our pick for the best TV right now overall. Thanks to its quantum dot technology, the S90C can produce a brighter image with better color performance than typical OLEDs. The S90C is a slightly tweaked version of last year’s S95B 4K TV. But while this set doesn’t offer a big upgrade over that 2022 model, it doesn’t need to. The performance you get here simply beats other OLEDs from LG and Sony that sell for the same price. Like all OLED TVs, the S90C has deep black levels, wide viewing angles, and an infinite contrast ratio. But this model stands out in its price range thanks to its exceptional brightness, color range, and color volume. The S90C has a peak brightness of around 1,000 nits, which is a nice step up from the 800-nit max of other similarly priced OLEDs. Even better, the TV can maintain vivid colors across different brightness levels better than its direct competitors, including LG’s C3. This means that high dynamic range (HDR) content really pops. HDR10 and HDR10+ videos look stunning through streaming services and 4K Blu-ray discs. On the downside, it’s disappointing that Samsung still doesn’t support Dolby Vision. Smart TV capabilities are also solid but not the smoothest we’ve seen. There’s also a cool Gaming Hub that lets you use services like Xbox Game Pass to stream games without a console. And new for this 2023 model, you can game at up to 144Hz when paired with a computer. Though there are better-looking OLED TVs, you have to pay a lot more to get better performance than the S90C. When it comes to overall value, the S90C is simply unmatched. Read our Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV review. *The 83-inch S90C does not use quantum dots, so that size is not expected to offer the same color performance as smaller models. Best budget: LG B3 LG’s B3 is less expensive than every other 2023 OLED while still delivering great picture performance. B&H Panel type: OLED, 120HzSizes: 55, 65, 77 inchesHDR formats: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLGSmart TV platform: LG webOSVoice control: Alexa, LG ThinQ OLED, 120Hz55, 65, 77 inchesHDR10, Dolby Vision, HLGLG webOSAlexa, LG ThinQ Pros: Affordable, Dolby Vision support Cons: LG’s C- and G-Series can get brighter and have better processing The LG B3 is the most affordable 2023 OLED TV you can buy. Though it lacks the brighter image and better processing you’d get on LG’s more expensive C- and G-Series TVs, it still provides all of the contrast, black level, and viewing angle benefits that OLEDs are known for. At a max of about 600-700 nits, the B3 can deliver solid but not fantastic brightness. Though extreme highlights won’t pop with the same intensity you’d see on pricier sets, the TV’s pixel-level contrast still delivers better overall HDR performance than any QLED display. However, the B3’s dimmer image does make this model less ideal for living rooms that let in a lot of light. Despite its lower price, the B3 still manages to pack in HDMI 2.1 support and a 120Hz panel. This means it can support advanced gaming features like variable refresh rate (VRR) and a 120 frames-per-second mode on compatible titles. On the downside, the B3 doesn’t offer much of an upgrade over last year’s B2. But while the B3 was originally launched at a higher price, it’s now on sale for about the same amount as the B2. And though no longer part of the company’s current lineup, you can still occasionally find LG’s even cheaper A2 OLED TV in stock at Best Buy. The 48-inch model is only $550, which is a fantastic price. But keep in mind, the A2 has a dimmer image than the B3 and it only has a 60Hz screen. Best midrange: LG C3 The C3 is LG’s midrange OLED for 2023 and it offers a great combination of features. Best Buy Panel type: OLED Evo, 120HzSizes: 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83 inchesHDR formats: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLGSmart TV platform: LG webOSVoice control: Alexa, LG ThinQ OLED Evo, 120Hz42, 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83 inchesHDR10, Dolby Vision, HLGLG webOSAlexa, LG ThinQ Pros: Supports Dolby Vision, comes in many screen sizes Cons: Brightness and color performance can’t match more expensive OLEDs The LG C3 is an excellent all-around 4K display. It isn’t the absolute best OLED TV on the market, but it provides impressive performance in its class. It’s also available in a lot of screen sizes, so buyers with different space and budget needs have plenty of options to choose from. Picture quality is on par with most midrange OLEDs, but at a peak of about 800 nits, the C3 lacks the extra brightness that LG’s premium G-Series TVs provide. It also can’t match the color volume found on OLED TVs with quantum dots, like the Samsung S90C and S95C, or the Sony A95L. But while HDR highlights might not shine quite as intensely, image performance is still exceptional. And unlike Samsung OLEDs, the C3 supports Dolby Vision to produce the most accurate high dynamic range image the TV is capable of. The C3 uses LG’s webOS smart TV platform, and the interface works well enough. The Magic Remote lets you navigate using traditional directional buttons or by pointing the remote at the screen to move a cursor. The TV also supports 120Hz gaming when paired with a PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC. Ultimately, we do recommend our top pick, the Samsung S90C, over the C3 for most people, since Samsung’s TV is brighter and delivers better color for about the same price. But the C3 is still a fantastic midrange OLED alternative for anyone who prefers LG’s smart TV platform and wants Dolby Vision support. Best high-end: Sony A95L The A95L is the absolute top premium OLED there is, but it’s expensive. Steven Cohen/Insider Panel type: QD-OLED, 120HzSizes: 55, 65, and 77 inchesHDR formats: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLGSmart TV platform: Google TVVoice control: Google Assistant QD-OLED, 120Hz55, 65, and 77 inchesHDR10, Dolby Vision, HLGGoogle TVGoogle Assistant Pros: Top-notch OLED brightness, wide color range and volume with quantum dots, best-in-class picture accuracy and upscaling, Dolby Vision Cons: Expensive, 120Hz support is limited to just two HDMI ports Sony’s OLED TVs are known for their high-end picture processing, which enables them to deliver the most accurate image on the market. The A95L is the company’s latest and greatest model, and it’s the best OLED TV you can buy for a premium home theater experience. Like Samsung’s OLED TVs, the A95L uses quantum dots to achieve a brighter, more colorful image than a typical OLED screen. And the A95L is the brightest OLED we’ve ever tested. We measured a max of about 1,500 nits with the TV in its most accurate HDR preset. That’s about 500 nits higher than last year’s already impressive A95K 4K TV and ever-so-slightly higher than LG’s G3. This leads to more realistic contrast and details in specular highlights when watching HDR content that’s graded for peaks over 1,000 nits. And unlike Samsung’s OLEDs, the A95L also supports Dolby Vision, so it can more precisely render HDR images on a scene-by-scene basis. On top of all that, the A95L makes use of Sony’s proprietary image processing to optimize its picture and upscale lower-quality content better than most competing TVs. This means you’ll get a cleaner, smoother image with fewer artifacts. The A95L also features a premium design with a slim screen and convenient stand that can be set up in one of two different modes: high profile or low profile. High profile gives you enough space to fit a soundbar in front, while low profile allows the display to sit flush with your entertainment console. A backlit Google Assistant voice remote is included as well, and the A95L even comes with a webcam for video calls and gesture controls. As far as high-end TVs go, they really don’t get any better than the A95L. The difference in picture performance between this model and its less expensive direct competitors, like the LG G3 and Samsung S95C, isn’t huge, but if budget isn’t a concern and you want the absolute best image quality you can get, the A95L is the OLED TV to buy. Best for gaming: Samsung S95C The S95C is Samsung’s flagship OLED TV, with sizes ranging from 55 to 77 inches. Steven Cohen/Insider Panel type: QD-OLED, 144Hz with compatible PCSizes: 55, 65, 77 inchesHDR formats: HDR10, HDR10+, HLGSmart TV platform: Tizen OSVoice control: Bixby, Alexa QD-OLED, 144Hz with compatible PC55, 65, 77 inchesHDR10, HDR10+, HLGTizen OSBixby, Alexa Pros: 144Hz panel for PC gaming, Xbox Game Pass streaming support, bright and colorful HDR performance Cons: No Dolby Vision support, expensive compared to similar S90C model The S95C is one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy, and it carries over everything we love about our best overall pick, the S90C, while pumping up the brightness and slimming down its design. To be clear, the cheaper S90C is an exceptional gaming TV in its own right, but the S95C delivers a slightly more premium experience for buyers willing to pay a bit more. Like the S90C, the S95C has a QD-OLED panel that can support VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and up to a 144Hz refresh rate when paired with a compatible PC. This enables ultra-smooth gameplay if you have a computer that can run games at 144fps. The TV also supports Samsung’s Gaming Hub, which includes apps for cloud services like Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now so you can play high-end games without a console or PC. On top of that, the S95C delivers a higher peak brightness than the S90C. We measured around 1,360 nits versus the S90C’s 1,000 nits. This results in punchier highlights while playing HDR games or movies, and leads to better bright-room performance if you game in a living room that lets in a lot of ambient light. The S95C also has a more elegant design with a uniformly thin screen that uses a separate One-Connect box to house all its ports. This could make it easier to plug in your gaming consoles and hide cables since you can move the box out of sight. For most gamers, we still recommend the cheaper S90C since it delivers most of the features you’d get on the S95C for less money. But the S95C earns its spot here as a premium alternative for gamers who want a high-end OLED TV that pairs perfectly with consoles, PCs, and cloud services. Read our Samsung S95C 4K TV review. Best for your wall: LG G3 LG’s G3 is a high-end OLED that has a uniformly thin profile perfect for wall mounting. Best Buy Panel type: OLED Evo with MLA, 120HzSizes: 55, 65, 77 inchesHDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLGSmart TV platform: WebOSVoice control: Alexa, LG ThinQ OLED Evo with MLA, 120Hz55, 65, 77 inchesDolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLGWebOSAlexa, LG ThinQ Pros: One of the brightest OLEDs, includes flush wall mount, Dolby Vision support Cons: Stand not included, lacks quantum dot technology LG’s G3 is an excellent pick for anyone who wants a high-end OLED that looks particularly great hanging on your wall. This is LG’s current flagship model and it delivers image quality that’s nearly on par with Sony’s A95L, along with an elegant “Gallery” design. The TV’s build enables it to hang on your wall with virtually no gap and it includes a flush wall mount to handle the job. It also manages to keep all of its ports and processing within its panel, so there’s no need for a separate box like you get with Samsung’s S95C. Powered by LG’s latest OLED Evo screen, the G3 offers high-end picture performance. It’s the first OLED to use MLA (Micro Lens Array) technology to help boost its maximum brightness, and the results are impressive. We measured a peak of about 1,470 nits using the TV’s most accurate HDR preset, which puts it neck-and-neck with Sony’s A95L. However, the G3 doesn’t use quantum dots, so its color volume isn’t as high as you’d get on the A95L or one of Samsung’s OLED TVs. Its picture processing isn’t quite as accurate as Sony’s either, but the differences are subtle. Though we do think the A95L edges out the G3 when it comes to overall picture performance, the G3 is a close runner-up and it’s often on sale for a lot less than Sony’s TV. Coupled with its stylish “Gallery” design, we think this makes the G3 a great high-end OLED alternative, especially if you’re wall-mounting your set. However, though the G3 looks fantastic on a wall, it’s less suited for placing on an entertainment console. The G3 doesn’t include a traditional stand, so you have to purchase one separately and that adds to the cost. The display also leans back slightly when attached to LG’s official stand, which gives it a somewhat awkward look. How we test OLED TVs Test patterns like the one pictured above help us measure a TV’s peak brightness. Steven Cohen/Insider When we test the best OLED TVs we evaluate several factors, including peak brightness, overall high dynamic range (HDR) performance, smart TV features, navigation speed, and value. To measure the brightness of a TV’s panel we use an X-Rite iDisplay Plus colorimeter with the Spears & UHD HDR Benchmark 4K Blu-ray’s test patterns. We also use this disc’s patterns to evaluate other objective display qualities. Test patterns can only reveal so much, however, so we also use real-world content to get a better sense of how an OLED actually looks when watching regular TV. We use the same assortment of demo movies and shows on each display to help test each OLED’s overall image performance, with a specific focus on scenes that showcase shadow detail, specular highlights, color fidelity, and sharpness with native 4K, high-definition (HD), and standard definition (SD) content through Blu-ray players, streaming services, and cable TV. OLED TV FAQs All OLED TVs offer exceptional viewing angles. Steven Cohen/Insider What is an OLED TV? OLED stands for “organic light-emitting diode.” Instead of using a traditional LCD panel with a backlight, like those found on QLED and LED TVs, OLED TVs are self-illuminating. This means that each pixel on an OLED can emit its own light or turn off completely, enabling an infinite contrast ratio. Because of this incredible contrast performance, OLED displays are among the best 4K TVs you can buy. Though there are a few different types of OLED panels, they all share the same key benefits of pixel-level contrast and wide viewing angles. Some OLED subtypes, however, have extra perks that make them even more desirable. QD-OLED panels, for instance, have the added benefit of quantum dot technology, which enables them to produce an even wider and brighter range of colors. Sony and Samsung both use QD-OLED panels in their top TVs, like the S90C, S95C, and A95L. Though LG doesn’t use QD-OLED, it does use another advanced OLED panel tech called MLA OLED. MLA stands for Micro Lens Array, and OLEDs with this tech employ a layer of tiny convex lenses to boost their brightness capabilities. The LG G3 is the first consumer OLED to use MLA tech. Should OLED TV buyers worry about burn-in? Even the best OLED TVs are technically susceptible to an issue known as burn-in. If you leave a static image on an OLED TV for an extended period — a news station’s chyron bar, for example — a faint after-image can get stuck on the screen. Though it sounds alarming, burn-in is not a new phenomenon. Many past TV technologies, including plasma and CRT displays, have also been prone to this issue. While OLED buyers should be mindful of this risk, OLED TVs have built-in measures to combat burn-in, including automatic pixel-shift modes and pixel-refreshers. Publications like Rtings have done long-term tests with many OLED TV models, and while the results do show that burn-in is possible in extreme use cases, the tests show that it shouldn’t be a problem for people with regular viewing habits. I’ve owned an LG CX OLED TV for two years, and the screen has no signs of burn-in. In my experience, as long as you don’t plan on watching the same cable news channel all day long, burn-in shouldn’t be a deciding factor when choosing whether to get an OLED TV.

