Holiday fans share terrifying theory about Jude Law’s character in Christmas favorite

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Fans have come up with a terrifying theory about one of Britain’s best-loved Christmas movies.

Chilling may not be the first word that comes to mind when you think of The Holiday or Jude Law’s character Graham, but the alternate history that fans have come up with may keep you up at night.

The Holiday is a quintessential holiday rom-com, in which chronically star-crossed lover Amanda (Cameron Diaz) plans a house swap at a cute country house in the United Kingdom.

The quaint house is owned by another woman also doomed in the love department, Iris (Kate Winslet), who happens to be Graham’s brother.

While Iris feels at home in Amanda’s luxurious home in Los Angeles, on the other side of the Atlantic, Amanda feels like she’s made a big mistake and wants to return home the day after she arrives.

Fans have put together a chilling conspiracy theory about Graham (played by Jude Law, pictured) in The Holiday.

In the festive romantic comedy, Graham meets Amanda (played by Cameron Diaz, pictured), a star-crossed lover who is swapping houses with her sister Iris.

Later that night, Iris’s brother Graham arrives at the cabin, drunk and looking for a place to stay.

After the couple become romantically entangled, Amanda decides to stay in the quaint little town for a while.

In a romantic sequence of events, Graham falls in love with Amanda and she turns her back on him on her flight back to the United States, opting to spend New Year’s with Graham and his daughters.

Although many use the feel-good romantic comedy to feel better during the bleak, cold winter months, others have a different perspective on the film.

One reddit The user shared their own strange and mind-blowing theory about the light-hearted romantic comedy, which casts Graham in a murderous light.

They shared their conspiracy theory on the social media platform and stated that they believe Graham actually killed his first wife so he could inherit their house.

They went on to explain that this is why they believe their sister, Iris, is participating in the house swap: to investigate whether Amanda has enough money to make it “worth the effort of seducing her.”

The user also added that the couple is trying to decipher the few familial and romantic ties she has to assess how easy it would be to ‘get rid’ of her.

But some fans are convinced there’s more to the film than meets the eye, as one Reddit user believes Graham murdered his ex-wife so he could inherit their house.

They explain: ‘Kate (Iris) is delighted to see how grand and luxurious Cameron’s house is because she knows she and Jude have hit the jackpot.

Meanwhile, Jude (Graham) carefully stages an “accidental” encounter and manipulates Cameron (Amanda) into developing a relationship and sinking her claws into him. Everything that follows is orchestrated to carry out his plan.

Survey Are you endorsing the Christmas conspiracy theory? Yeah 93 votes

No 1063 votes

I’m not sure 40 votes

Others weren’t entirely convinced by the conspiracy, with one person writing: “More details and evidence to back this up would be fantastic.” I like it.’

“It’s a lot like Crimson Peak,” to which someone responded, “But with more scarves and tastefully decorated kitchens.”

Last year, Kate Winslet closed claims that a sequel to the hit 2006 film, The Holiday, is in the works after it was claimed that the original cast was reuniting for a new film.

Fans went into a frenzy after it was reported. stars Cameron50, Judas, 49, Kate47, and Jack Black, 53, were all on board for the sequel.

But Kate, who played journalist Iris in the romantic comedy, said People: ‘I read something about it, but this is the first time I’ve heard about it.

‘I promise you that no agent or representative or anyone from the first has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that has never been considered.

Writer-director Nancy Meyers also took to Instagram to debunk rumors of a sequel, writing, “So many DMs about this, sorry but it’s not true.”