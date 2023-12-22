Trump insists he ‘knows nothing’ about Hitler and doubles down on claims immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country’: Ex-President says remarks aren’t racist, slams claims he’s read Mein Kampf and says border crossers are ‘filling our schools’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former President Donald Trump said in an interview that he knows “nothing” about Hitler, while once again repeating comments that immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of the nation, flatly rejecting rhetorical comparisons with the Führer.

He was asked about critics who said he used “Hitler-speak” in his repeated use of “poisoning” language to describe immigrants. The German dictator wrote about the “poisoning” of German blood by Jews in his 1925 manifesto that preceded the Holocaust. Trump has refused to back down and has used such language at campaign rallies amid the fury.

—No, and by the way, I never knew that Hitler had said it. and I never read My struggle. They said I read My struggle. These are people who are horrible misinformation people that we are dealing with. I never read “My fight,” Trump said.

Conservative interviewer and host Hugh Hewitt then asked Trump: “So you don’t mean to have any racist feelings when you say poison our blood?”

“Honey, no,” Trump responded.

He cited his support among African-American and Hispanic voters, who are above GOP benchmarks.

He then went further and said he knew “nothing” about Hitler.

‘First of all, I don’t know anything about Hitler. I am not a student of Hitler. I never read his works. They say he said something about blood. By the way, he didn’t say it the way I said it either. It is a very different statement.

He then repeated some of his warnings about migrant flows into the country, during a week in which the nation experienced record encounters of migrants at the southern border.

‘What I mean when I talk about people coming to our country is that they are destroying our country. In this country, we have prisoners coming in. We have mental patients coming in by the thousands, actually, by the millions, because if you take a look. I think the number will be 15 million people, maybe more, when this lunatic leaves office. “Fifteen million people and it’s destroying our country,” he said.

Trump said immigrants “don’t speak our language and no one knows what’s going on” and said people released from mental asylums were arriving, even as many immigrants claim to suffer political persecution or economic hardship.

Trump said he was not a student of Hitler and had not read his manifesto, although his ex-wife said a friend once gave Trump a copy of Hitler’s speeches that he kept in a cabinet near his bed.

The quote comes from 1990. vanity fair interview. A journalist asked Trump about it, and the then-real estate mogul said that his friend had given him a copy of the famous book. “I gave him a book about Hitler. But it was my new orderHitler’s speeches, no My strugglesaid friend Marty Davis.

Hewitt also gave Trump a chance to further clarify his “dictator” comment during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, where he said he wouldn’t abuse power “except on the first day.”

‘If he is re-elected, will he peacefully relinquish power at the end of his second term as the Constitution requires?’ Hewitt asked.

“Of course,” Trump responded, before talking about leaving office in 2021 following his attempt to overturn the election that has him fighting an indictment in federal court in DC.

And this time I did it. And I’ll tell you one thing. The elections were rigged and we have a lot of evidence of this. But I did it anyway. “The other question they should ask themselves is to ask the other side if they will cheat in the election, because the only way they will lose is if they cheat in the election,” Trump said.

“I think it’s language that people have rightly found similar to Hitler’s language,” Vice President Kamala Harris said.

As he has in recent speeches, Trump repeated his “bloody” comments about immigrants, mentioning terrorists and people with mental illness.

‘When you look at it and look at what is coming, we have, from all over the world, not just one group, they come from Asia, from Africa, from South America. They come from all over the world. They come from prisons. They come from mental institutions and asylums. They are terrorists. Absolutely, that is poisoning our country,” Trump said.

‘That is poisoning the blood of our country. And that’s what’s happening.’

Then he said that immigrants don’t speak English.

‘They have people coming in, we don’t even know what language they speak. We don’t have anyone who speaks the language. And they are loading our classes. We are filling our classes, our school classes, with children who do not speak the language. They don’t speak our language and no one knows what is happening. No, we are poisoning our country. We are poisoning the blood of our country, and there are people coming in, think about it, mental institutions from all over the world are being emptied in the United States. Jails and prisons are being emptied towards the United States. “This is poisoning our country.”

Biden’s campaign has been criticizing Trump for his use of language, and Vice President Kamala Harris joined in the condemnation this week.

“I was raised knowing that there will be some people who will use their voice in a way that is intended to dehumanize, with the intent of suggesting that the vast majority of us have nothing in common, when, in fact, the vast majority of us all have more in common.” that what separates us,” he said.

And I think I would interpret it then as I do now, which is to say that it is language that is meant to divide us. “It’s a language that I think people have rightly found similar to Hitler’s language,” he stated.

“And I think it’s vitally important that we remind each other, including our children, that the true measure of a leader’s strength is not who he defeats, but who he lifts up.”