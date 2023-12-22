Supreme Court Hands Trump a Big Win in His Election Fraud Case

Reuters/Tasos Katopodis

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday said it would not bypass a federal appeals court to determine whether Donald Trump is immune from prosecution on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election—a big blow to special prosecutor Jack Smith, who’d requested the fast track last month.

Now, the case will move forward in an appeals court, with a return to the Supreme Court likely following sometime next year.

Whether Trump’s position as president grants him criminal immunity or not has been a central issue in the case. In its announcement Friday, the Supreme Court issued a one-line, unsigned order that rejected Smith’s request.

Read more at The Daily Beast.