How to play games on your Chromebook

Chromebooks support lots of great games if you know where to look.

Chromebooks aren’t generally known for their gaming chops. Even the best Chromebooks specifically made for gaming, like the Acer 516 GE, have integrated graphics cards that struggle to run most modern titles.

But although they offer a smaller game library compared to what you’d be able to play on the best gaming laptops, there are still loads of great games available on a Chromebook. You just have to know where to look, and how to get the most out of your hardware.

How to play games on a Chromebook

Compared to Macs and PCs, Chromebooks don’t come with many apps pre-installed. But you can use two of your Chromebook’s native apps — Google Chrome and the Google Play Store — to find and play loads of games.

Use Google Chrome to play cloud gaming apps

Nearly every Chromebook app works using the Chrome internet browser. And similarly, the best way to play games on your Chromebook is through your browser.

Cloud gaming services like Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna let Chromebook owners play high-profile games with great graphics, all inside their browser, no matter what sort of hardware they’re using. GeForce Now even offers its own downloadable cloud gaming app, which is rare for Chromebooks.

When you play a cloud game, the game actually runs on a powerful computer off in a server farm somewhere. The image you see is a video being streamed from that computer to your screen. The only things you need are an internet connection to receive the video, and a keyboard or controller to send your inputs.

This is the best way to play new, high-end games on a Chromebook. This includes titles like Fortnite, Valorant, Overwatch, Minecraft, and Forza Horizon 5 — a nigh countless number of great games, with more being added all the time.

Cloud gaming does have its downsides. If you don’t have a consistently stable and fast internet connection, your games can lag, stutter, and suffer from visual glitches.

And cloud gaming also requires a monthly subscription, which costs money. Xbox Game Pass’ Cloud Gaming feature requires an “Ultimate’ subscription, which starts at $17 a month. Nvidia GeForce Now and Amazon Luna both start at $10 a month, although GeForce Now also offers a free tier that lets you play for only one hour at a time.

Use Google Chrome to play web browser games

You should also check out browser games, which can offer hours of fun even on the weakest computers. There are dozens of websites that you can play free browser games on, but the three best are Itch.io, the Internet Archive, and Newgrounds.

Itch.io is an online database and marketplace for new indie games. As of this writing, the site offers over 350,000 games that you can play entirely within your browser, with no downloads required. The Internet Archive features a built-in emulator that lets you play hundreds of classic MS-DOS and arcade games in your browser. And Newgrounds is the website for quick and fun flash games, along with short movies, podcasts, and visual art pieces.

Use the Google Play Store to play Android apps

Most Chromebooks have a dedicated Google Play Store app which lets you download and play almost any Android app. In other words, if you have a favorite mobile app — Genshin Impact, Crossy Road, Yu-Gi-Oh: Duel Links — chances are you can run it on your Chromebook.

The Play Store should be enabled by default on compatible Chromebooks. But if it’s not, you can open the Settings menu and scroll down to the Apps or Google Play Store section to enable it. Just note that if your Google account is managed by an outside administrator, like your work or school, the Play Store might be permanently disabled.

The Play Store also isn’t available on all Chromebook models. Check out this support page to see if your Chromebook has a “stable” Play Store.

Once a game is accessed, you can play nearly all popular Android titles with just your mouse, but you’ll need a touchscreen for some of them to work correctly. If the game you’re playing opens in a tall window that says “Phone” at the top and can’t be changed, it’ll probably require touch controls. This makes 2-in-1 Chromebooks, like the Acer Spin 714 or Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i, the best picks if you want to play Android games on your laptop.

New Chromebooks can also play Steam games

If you’ve ever played PC games, you’re probably familiar with Steam, the biggest marketplace and launcher for computer games. In the past, the only way to get Steam on a Chromebook was through a complicated process involving Linux — but newer Chromebooks can just install it like any regular laptop.

To install the beta Steam Chromebook app, your Chromebook needs to meet at least these specs:

CPU: Intel i3 or better, AMD Ryzen 3 or betterRAM: 8GB or moreStorage: 128GB or more

If your Chromebook has those specs, make sure it’s fully updated, then use your device’s search feature to look for an app called “Steam Installer.” Select it, then go through the setup process and sign in.

If you don’t see this option, restart your Chromebook — and if it’s still not there, your Chromebook isn’t supported.

Only a small percentage of Steam games are available on Chromebooks. But the list of games includes some absolutely fantastic titles like Katana ZERO, Hotline Miami, Ultrakill, and Counter-Strike 2. In general, any title that’s marked as working on “SteamOS + Linux” should run on a Chromebook.

Just remember that you’re still limited to the same hardware. Graphically intensive Steam games probably won’t work, and you’ll need to lower the visual settings on others. And if your Chromebook’s graphics card isn’t powerful enough to run any games, having an official Steam app won’t help with that.

And if your Chromebook doesn’t have the right specs, your options are even more limited. Instead of installing the official Steam Chromebook app, you’ll need to use a workaround to install the Steam Linux app.

If your Chromebook was made in 2019 or later, it comes with Linux pre-installed. You just need to enable it. If your Chromebook was made earlier than 2019, check this list to see whether it includes Linux — if it’s not on the list, you’ll need to install it from the internet or a USB flash drive.

To enable Linux, open your Chromebook’s Settings app, click Advanced, and then find the Linux development environment section and click Turn on. Use the menus that open to turn on Linux.

Once it’s enabled, you’ll have access to the Terminal app. You can then use the Terminal to install new apps, including Steam.

The bottom line

Compared to their PC (or even Mac) counterparts, Chromebooks definitely don’t make for great gaming laptops. They have underpowered graphics cards, and don’t support the same kinds of apps as other computers.

But if you take advantage of what Chrome OS does offer — a stable internet browser, Android support, Linux architecture — you can still find a wealth of games to play. Just don’t expect to have access to the same game library that you would on a high-end PC laptop.

