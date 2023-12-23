Justin Bieber is brutally ROASTED over resurfaced 2020 photo that shows him sporting disheveled platinum hair and pink plaid pants – as social media users compare him to WEIRD BARBIE

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A 2020 photo of Justin Bieber is going viral on TikTok and drawing comparisons to the ‘Weird Barbie.’

Texas-based X (formerly Twitter) user Brandi, 27, who tweets as @daysevermore, shared a resurfaced photo of Justin, 29, and his wife Hailey Bieber, 27, and asked: ‘WWhy does she look like a weird Barbie? referencing Kate McKinnon’s character in the summer blockbuster.

The sentiment quickly went viral, with others comparing Justin to Rugrats cartoon doll Cynthia, Ellen DeGeneres, and Weird’s cousin Al Yankovic.

The X people shared gifs from the film and reminisced about the days when Kate played Justin on Saturday Night Live.

Comparisons between Justin Bieber and Kate McKinnon’s Weird Barbie went viral, with others comparing the pop star to Rugrats doll Cynthia and Weird’s cousin Al Yankovic.

People on

“If she was wearing Birkenstocks, this would make this 10 times more fun than it already is,” noted one X user, referencing Weird Barbie’s favorite shoe.

X user Brandi, 27, shared a resurfaced photo of Justin and wife Hailey Bieber and asked: 'Why does she look like a weird Barbie?' referencing Kate McKinnon's character in the box office hit

For 2020’s uneven exit, Justin kept it casual in a khaki jacket over a gray tank top on his way to appropriately film his own SNL spot.

The pop star paired the outerwear with red plaid pajama pants, white socks, and orange Adidas flip flops. The Baby singer’s hair was the same as Kate’s character, as it looked as if she had just woken up from a nap and was standing up all over. Justin finished off her unexpected look with oversized glasses.

Her model-turned-beauty-brand-founding-wife opted for a much more glamorous ensemble, wearing black leather pants with a matching fur-trimmed coat and a sleek black turtleneck underneath.

'Maybe they played with him too roughly?' One Barbie fan reflected on X about her, referencing what happened to Kate's character in the movie, leaving her dressed in neon bits and with her hair cut short.

“It looks like when I cut my Barbie’s hair (obviously thinking it would grow back) and was left with the stumps stuck to her head,” another person joked.

"If she was wearing Birkenstocks, this would make this 10 times more fun than it already is," noted one user of X, which was Weird Barbie's favorite shoe.

Some people thought Hailey also looked like Barbie, writing, “Weird Barbie vs. Good Barbie I looked after.”

"The fact that Kate McKinnon actually plays Justin Bieber on SNL makes it even more accurate," one person noted, since the comedian used to dress up as the Biebs for Saturday Night Live skits.

X commenters had fun with the unearthed photos from 2020, comparing Justin to Weird Barbie and Weird Al’s cousin.

“I would be so mad if I went out looking stylish every day only to have Weird Al’s cousin follow me around all the time,” one follower joked.

Some people were simply blown away by her sense of style, with one saying, “I just couldn’t do it.” She wouldn’t leave the house with him. Isn’t your partner’s style supposed to improve the longer you’re in a relationship? This is the opposite of the boyfriend/husband effect.’

‘Come on, Justin… all this money and you going out like this?’ asked another person, as the Stay hitmaker is said to be worth $300 million.

“She’s doing Jamie Lee Curtis in Freaky Friday,” one person proclaimed.

‘Imagine getting married and then your husband starts doing this… Is this a crime that allows divorce? This feels very “irreconcilable differences,”‘ one follower announced, although the couple has been married since 2018.

‘Maybe they played with him too roughly?’ mused one Barbie fan, referencing what happened to Kate’s character in the film, leaving her with neon remains and chopped locks.

“The fact that Kate McKinnon actually plays Justin Bieber on SNL makes it even more accurate,” one person noted.

“He’s giving it to Jamie Lee Curtis in Freaky Friday,” one person proclaimed, as they had similar haircuts.

Some people criticized Hailey for not making sure her husband was dressed better, tweeting: ‘You know when people say “those who let you leave the house like that aren’t your friends”? I feel like it’s 10 times worse when it’s your wife.’

Another joked: “She said, ‘As long as it looks fresh, it doesn’t even matter.’

One person tweeted: “They never seem to be dressed for the same place or event.”

Hailey and Justin dressing up for different occasions while going out on the town together has been a popular sentiment throughout their marriage, as Hailey always looks glamorous in designer clothes, while Justin often dresses down and opts for flip flops, Crocs or even slippers.