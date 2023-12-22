Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs Stopped Teasing Travis About Taylor Once They Got Serious

Sarah Stier

America’s First Couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, remain the number one topic of conversation on the nation’s lips. For prime evidence, check out the YouTube pages for every major late night talk show (Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers): over the last few months, practically every other guest has found up a way to bring up Swift, no matter what the topic of their interview, because both they and the late-night programs are aware that the pop star’s name will draw clicks in any context.

Patrick Mahomes, star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has good reason to discuss Swift, however. And he did just that on Talk of the Table on CBS on Friday morning, when host Nate Burleson asked him how the NFL team was dealing with Swift and Kelce’s extremely high-profile courtship.

Long before Swift and Kelce became inseparable, Kelce and Mahomes have been tight-knit work besties. Now, Swift and Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes are also getting close.

