Carl Froch claims Otto Wallin has a chance of surprising “negative” Anthony Joshua, but Ricky Hatton backs the “powerful” Brit to win by KO… while a former champion backs Deontay Wilder to knock Joseph Parker UNCONSCIOUS in the rings Doomsday predictions.

The latest heavyweight boxing bonanza of the year is upon us as Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Otto Wallin and Joseph Parker appear in the Doomsday clash.

Saudi Arabia continues to dominate the world boxing stage by hosting glamorous events in the Middle East, and the latest showdown is another indication of its ambitions to become a major sporting hub.

Joshua will have to get past Wallin, while Wilder will have to find a way to get past former champion Parker in order to set up a highly anticipated clash between the heavy-hitting duo.

But who does the boxing world think will emerge victorious in Riyadh as Christmas approaches and the heavyweight division receives a much-needed festive rankings update?

Mail Sport covers the world of boxing predictions ahead of Saturday’s Saudi showdown.

Anthony Joshua hopes to take a step back towards becoming world champion when he fights Otto Wallin.

Deontay Wilder is back in the ring as he takes on Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia

Predictions: AJ v Wallin

One of the biggest talking points heading into this clash is that the Englishman has changed coaching partners again and this time he is joining forces with Tyson Fury’s former coach, Ben Davison.

Joshua is attempting to get his heavyweight title ambitions back on track and inflict a second career defeat on Wallin. Meanwhile, the Swede is determined to seize his opportunity against the former world champion.

The boxing world has given its predictions and many expect Joshua to triumph in Saudi Arabia.

EVANDER HOLYFIELD – JOSHUA WIN

Boxing icon Evander Holyfield also expects Joshua to win, but warned against Wallin’s threat, adding: “Well, (Joshua) has the range.” It seems to me that when people don’t pressure him, he shoots and wins.

“I don’t think he can handle the pressure very well, but if it’s a distance fight and they keep their measurements, he’ll outpoint him.”

CARL FRAMPTON – JOSHUA WINNER

Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton believes it will be a closer contest than others have predicted, explaining: “This is huge.” Wallin is a very good fighter. He gave Fury a bit of a scare and one of the reasons you know it’s a tough fight is because none of the other heavyweights want to mention it.

“It’s probably a fight Joshua thinks he should win if he wants to compete with the likes of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, or Usyk again at some point.

“While it’s far from an easy fight, it’s still a fight AJ should win if he wants to compete with the best.”

RICKY HATTON – JOSHUA WINNER

British boxing icon Ricky Hatton described it as a “great fight” but also believes Joshua will have too much for Wallin to handle.

‘This is a great fight for AJ. Wallin is a tough opponent and just what AJ needs if he wants to face Wilder or Fury in the future.

‘Wallin only lost once and it was on points to Fury when he caused Tyson all sorts of problems. I think Wallin will be hungry for a rematch and will look to make a statement, but I don’t see him beating AJ. I think AJ will be too powerful for him and will stop Wallin in the later rounds.

Ricky Hatton believes ‘dangerous’ Anthony Joshua will stop Wallin in Saudi Arabia on Saturday

CARL FROCH – JOSHUA WINNER

Former British superstar boxer Carl Froch has given Wallin the chance to beat Joshua. “I think Otto Wallin has a chance against Joshua.

‘AJ is quite negative and a bit nervous. If Otto Wallin believes in himself and puts it on Anthony Joshua, the game could be over for AJ. If he doesn’t rise to the occasion and confronts Wallin aggressively, then this could go wrong.

“I think Wallin has a chance, I make AJ a 65/35 favourite, but Wallin definitely has a chance, so don’t rule anything out, this could be a big surprise,” he said.

Carl Froch questions Joshua’s mentality heading into fight, but expects him to beat Wallin

DEONTAY WILDER – JOSHUA WIN

Joshua’s enemy is sure that Joshua will prevail against Wallin; He better hope that’s the case, as it will mean the pair of rivals should prepare for their long-awaited fight next year.

“I like that fight between those two guys and I like the better guy winning,” said Wilder, speaking to talkSPORT.

‘I see him (Joshua) winning this fight if his mind is in the right place.

“If he goes in there with confidence in himself and the will to win and the drive to go and do what he needs to do and finish the job, then I see him winning that fight.”

“But if you go in thinking about what’s next, especially when it comes to me or anything else outside of that, then you could find yourself in big trouble.”

EDDIE HEARN – JOSHUA WINNER

It is no surprise that Joshua’s own promoter, Eddie Hearn, believes he will beat the Swede, especially given the lucrative rewards that await him if he does.

“When we say he has a problem with a lefty, it means he had a problem with Oleksandr Usyk, who is maybe the pound-for-pound number one,” he said.

But Wallin is good. They have practiced rounds before. AJ beat him in the amateurs, it was a long time ago, yes, but really, ideally, you don’t want to fight a southpaw, but you should deal with Otto Wallin.

“And we have enough faith in AJ’s ability to take that fight, win it, but it’s going to be tough.” And he has to be aggressive in that fight. I think he’ll stop it.’

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn believes his man will have enough to beat Wallin.

JARRELL MILLER – VICTORIA DE WALLIN

“Honestly, I feel like AJ might have made a mistake by choosing Otto Wallin.

‘Even though Otto Wallin is not a one-punch knockout type of guy, he’s durable, he comes to fight, he doesn’t give up and it’s going to be a tough fight for AJ. I don’t think it’s going to be easy at all.’

‘The mental state that AJ has, is he going to endure it?

“When he fights in the UK, he has a little more spring in his step, but when he fights outside the UK, we don’t have the same fiery person, the playing field is going to be a little more level in Saudi Arabia.

“I wish Otto Wallin all the luck, I really want to be the one to knock AJ out, but may the best man win, it is what it is.”

Predictions: Wilder v Parker

JOHN FURY – WILDEST VICTORY

John Fury has previously worked with Parker during training camps, but warned that the American’s power will be too much to handle: “I don’t know how much Wilder has left.”

“If Joe Parker can attack him and force him to fight on the back foot, he will put up a fight.” But I must say that the power of Wilder there is only one man who can withstand it, and that is Tyson The Gypsy King.

“Joe can grow up a couple and throw everything at him but the kitchen sink, and he’s going to have to have a lot of movement, a lot of clumsiness and a lot of play… But I have to say Wilder.” he added she.

John Fury has worked with Parker before, but hopes Wilder succeeds in Saudi Arabia

DERECK CHISORA – WILDEST GAIN

Dereck Chisora ​​hopes the fight ends faster and backed Wilder to achieve the knockout.

He said Social Boxing: ‘Deontay, at the beginning, one, two, three, four, five, he will lose on points and then he will get his success. He will receive the knockout.”

CARL FROCH – VICTORIA WILDEST

Carl Froch similarly predicts that Wilder will stop Parker, telling him TNT Sports: For me, Deontay Wilder will knock Joseph Parker unconscious.

“I’m not going to say which round, but he wins by knockout.”

FABIO WARDLEY – I CAN’T CALL HIM

British heavyweight title holder Fabio Wardley also told the channel: “I think for the first part of the fight it will be like a shootout.”

“I think Parker is going to push him and really push it on him. But I think as the fight goes on, I think that right hand, Wilder’s power punches, will start to land and take effect.”

British heavyweight title holder Fabio Wardley also expects Wilder to beat Parker

GEORGE GROVES – WILDEST GAIN

Groves also harped on Parker’s boxing ability on TNT Sports, but explained that Wilder should have enough to stop the 31-year-old: “I think Parker is a really good boxer, a really strong guy.

“But maybe with a couple more miles on the clock, I think Wilder is in good shape.” He hasn’t had much action, but I think Wilder wins. I think he could even stop Parker.

EDDIE HEARN – I CAN’T CALL HIM

“I don’t really rate Deontay Wilder,” he told talkSPORT.

‘I rate his power. But if they took away his power, Joseph Parker would beat him all day. It may be a little awkward, Joseph Parker. If he stands still and holds his feet, he could be an easy target, but if Andy Lee can make him move, make him pass out… he will win rounds.

“Wilder has had half a round in two years, and you look at him in the pads last night and it’s all about power. He looks for it and looks for it and looks for it, and if it doesn’t come it’s hard to win rounds.

But he has the tie. He could lose to any heavyweight in the top ten, but he could also beat any heavyweight in the top ten because he has the power to turn out the lights with one punch.