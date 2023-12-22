Where to stream the ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special online

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

‘Tis the season for a new adventure through time. The Fifteenth Doctor’s inaugural full episode begins on Christmas Day.

Writer and showrunner Russell T. Davies returns after a 13-year absence to direct the new fourteenth season beginning with the annual. Doctor Who Christmas Special – which launches exclusively on Disney+.

After replacing the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant), the special follows the Fourteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) crossing paths with his new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) on a sci-fi adventure with mysterious, mythical elves during the Christmas season.

The Christmas special also stars Davina McCall, Michelle Greenidge, Angela Wynter, Anita Dobson and others.

If you are looking for a way to transmit the Doctor Who Christmas Special, Disney+ starts at $7.99 per month with ads. However, you can go ad-free for $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year. The streaming service is also home to movies and TV shows from The Walt Disney Company, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm (Star Wars and Indiana Jones), Pixar Animation, National Geographic and more. Watch the trailer below:

He Doctor Who Christmas Special will premiere with the episode “The Church on Ruby Road” on Monday, December 25 on Disney+.

One of the best streaming offers to stream the doctor who Christmas special It’s with the Disney Duo bundle, which comes with the ad-supported versions of Hulu and Disney+ for $9.99 a month, which is a savings of nearly 40 percent in total.

Additionally, Disney Trio offers Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99 a month, about a 45 percent savings compared to signing up for separate subscriptions. You can even skip the commercials with Disney Trio Premium. Includes the ad-free versions of Hulu and Disney+ and the ad-supported version of ESPN+ for $24.99 per month.

If you’re a cord cutter, Hulu + Live TV comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $76.99 per month for the ad-supported package, or $81.99 per month to get the ad-free versions of Hulu and Disney+.

For Verizon customers, add the Disney Bundle for $10 to your plan and save $8.99 per month on your subscription. Sounds good? Learn more about the Disney and Verizon bundle here.