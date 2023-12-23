Wild Videos Show Rogue Wave Wreak Havoc on Cruise

Reuters via Magnus Thor Hafsteinsson
A rogue wave and high winds combined to briefly knock out power and the navigation system on a luxury Norwegian cruise Thursday, Danish authorities and the ship’s owner said.
Authorities’ update comes as stomach-churning footage of massive waves battering the vessel in the North Sea have gone viral, including a clip of the rogue wave that reportedly shattered windows and knocked out power aboard the MS Maud.
“There is no power on the ship,” a spokesperson for the Danish Joint Rescue Coordination Center told Reuters on Friday. “The main engine is functioning but the navigation systems and radars are not.”