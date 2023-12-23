Sat. Dec 23rd, 2023

    News

    Wild Videos Show Rogue Wave Wreak Havoc on Cruise

    By

    Dec 23, 2023 , , , ,
    Wild Videos Show Rogue Wave Wreak Havoc on Cruise

    Reuters via Magnus Thor Hafsteinsson

    A rogue wave and high winds combined to briefly knock out power and the navigation system on a luxury Norwegian cruise Thursday, Danish authorities and the ship’s owner said.

    Authorities’ update comes as stomach-churning footage of massive waves battering the vessel in the North Sea have gone viral, including a clip of the rogue wave that reportedly shattered windows and knocked out power aboard the MS Maud.

    “There is no power on the ship,” a spokesperson for the Danish Joint Rescue Coordination Center told Reuters on Friday. “The main engine is functioning but the navigation systems and radars are not.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Utah man is charged with killing 2-year-old boy, and badly injuring his twin sister

    Dec 23, 2023
    News

    Could a nuke save us from a killer asteroid? Scientists create simulations showing what would happen if a nuclear bomb exploded on a space rock barreling toward Earth

    Dec 23, 2023
    News

    Boozy office holiday parties are going out of fashion as workers sip mocktails, non-alcoholic wine instead

    Dec 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Utah man is charged with killing 2-year-old boy, and badly injuring his twin sister

    Dec 23, 2023
    News

    Could a nuke save us from a killer asteroid? Scientists create simulations showing what would happen if a nuclear bomb exploded on a space rock barreling toward Earth

    Dec 23, 2023
    News

    Boozy office holiday parties are going out of fashion as workers sip mocktails, non-alcoholic wine instead

    Dec 23, 2023
    News

    Substack’s Nazi problem isn’t about speech — it’s about money

    Dec 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy