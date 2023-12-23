Pregnant Woman Killed in Devastating Crash While Driving Home for Christmas

GoFundMe

A pregnant Utah woman was killed and her husband was severely injured in a car crash in Arizona on Wednesday night while they were driving to visit family for Christmas.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the couple were traveling in a legal passing lane in a Toyota Tundra around 8:18 p.m. Wednesday when they “collided head-on with a white Volvo commercial truck tractor pulling a trailer loaded with home goods.”

Chloe Stott, 24, died on impact, while her husband, Parker Stott, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The Volvo driver was also hospitalized as a precaution.

Read more at The Daily Beast.