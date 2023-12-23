Put your knowledge of 2023 to the test in our City Christmas quiz

<!–

It’s been an exciting year, with a banking crisis, the departure of two FTSE 100 heavyweight CEOs and the sight of private equity sharks sinking their teeth into our best-loved companies.

But there were also signs of stability: the cooling of inflation raised hopes that the economy could reactivate in 2024.

Do you think you know the result? Test your knowledge of the last 12 months in our city quiz.

1 What is the name of the NatWest chief executive who resigned this year over the dispute over Nigel Farage’s unbanking?

A) Alison Rose B) John Rose C) Alison Hammond D) Alison Brittain

2 Where did Birkenstock list its shares?

A) Frankfurt B) London C) New York D) Amsterdam

3 Who finally bought The Body Shop?

A) TDR Capital B) Carlyle C) Aurelius D) KKR

4 Who is the CEO of X, formerly known as Twitter?

A) Jeff Bezos B) Elon Musk C) Linda Yaccarino D) Poppy Gustafsson

5 How much was the record fine imposed by gaming regulators on the owner of William Hill, 888?

A) £9 million B) £19 million C) £90 million D) £900 million

6 Which bank saved Credit Suisse?

A) HSBC B) UBS C) Lloyds D) Nationwide

7 Who was the highest paid boss in the FTSE 100 last year?

A) Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems B) Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca C)Bernard Looney, BP D) Erik Engstrom, Relx

8 How much does a FTSE 100 CEO earn compared to the average salary of a full-time worker?

A) 18x B) 80x C) 118x D) 180x

9 Which newspaper did THG boss Matt Molding buy?

A) The Telegraph B) Yorkshire Post C) Manchester Evening News D) City AM

10 How much did Bernard Looney lose after he was fired from BP?

A) £320,000 B) £3.2 million C) £32 million D) £320 million

eleven Who is the new president of the World Bank?

A) Janet Yellen B) Ajay Banga C) Indermit Gill D) Vindi Banga

12 Which former Bank of England bigwig backed shadow Labor chancellor Rachel Reeves?

A) Mervyn King B) Jerome Powell C) Mark Carney D) George Osborne

13 How many times in a row has the Bank of England raised interest rates since December 2021?

A) 4 B) 6 C) 10 D) 14

14 How many Chancellors of the Exchequer have there been since George Osborne?

A) 3 B) 4 C) 6 D) 10

fifteen What does the ‘E’ in ESG mean?

A) Business B) Ecological C) Economic D) Environmental

sixteen What tech company fired and then rehired its boss Sam Altman in one week?

A) Space XB) OpenAI C) ClosedAI D) Microsoft

17 Nick Ephgrave was a member of which police force before becoming head of the Serious Fraud Office?

A) South Yorkshire Police B) Greater Manchester Police C) British Transport Police

D) Metropolitan Police

18 Tufan Erginbilgic left BP to join which FTSE 100 engineering group?

A) Melrose B) Johnson Matthey C) Rolls-Royce D) BAE Systems

19 What did HSBC buy for £1 in March?

A) A Pret sandwich B) Barclays C) SVB British Division D) Brighton & Hove Albion FC

twenty Name the UK pharmaceutical company sold to a Swedish private equity firm for £4.5bn?

A) GSK B) AstraZeneca C) Dechra Pharmaceuticals D) Oxford Nanopore

twenty-one Who said CEOs of UK listed companies should be paid more?

A) Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca B) Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer C) Julia Hoggett, London Stock Exchange D) Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England

22 How many dividends did the Wilkinson family earn in the decade before Wilko collapsed?

A) £7 million B) £17 million C) £70 million D) £77 million

23 Who replaced Andrew Griffith as city minister?

A) Bim Afolami B) Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg C) Laura Trott D) John Glen

24 Marks & Spencer returned to the FTSE 100 after how many years away?

A) 2 B) 4 C) 8 D) 10

25 The Competition and Markets Authority finally allowed which Big Tech acquisition?

A) Microsoft and Activision

B) Activision and Alphabet

C) Meta and Microsoft

D) Alphabet and Sage