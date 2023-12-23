Nicaraguan migrant, 40, who has been deported from the US FIVE TIMES is jailed for 19 years for raping developmentally disabled Ohio woman – and then claiming he was ‘possessed by a demon’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Nicaraguan migrant who has been deported from the United States “five times” is sentenced to 19 years in prison for raping an Ohio woman with an intellectual disability, claiming he was “possessed by a demon.”

German Mathews, 40, pleaded guilty last month to rape, felonious assault and kidnapping, and was sentenced Wednesday in Hamilton County Magistrate Court for the brutal crime.

Mathews approached the 44-year-old special needs woman as she walked to a bus stop in Forest Park near Winton Road and Smiley Avenue on April 29 while on her way to work.

The attacker grabbed the victim and threw her down a hill into a wooded area where he sexually assaulted her and beat her until she was beaten and bloodied.

A person who witnessed the heinous act called 911. When police arrived, Matthews was still on top of the victim. When he tried to flee, the police chased him and he was arrested shortly after, the Cincinnati researcher reported.

Sergeant Jackie Dreyer of Forest Park police said the woman was beaten so badly that Mathew’s hands were “covered in the victim’s blood.”

Mathews’ attorney, James Bogen, told Judge Alison Hatheway that his client came to the country undocumented from his native Nicaragua to escape poverty. He said his client had no memory of the attack and said he “was horrified” when he was shown the officer’s body camera video and “felt terrible for what he did.”

The victim survived but suffered multiple head injuries and facial fractures.

Dreyer, outraged by the attack, called Matthews an “animal predator whose actions go beyond words” as he “preyed on an innocent victim.”

He described the incident as one of “the most heinous crimes he has ever investigated” in his more than 20 years in law enforcement.

Mathews was in the United States illegally at the time of the April attack and is expected to be deported despite having been deported five other times and reentering the country.

Depending on his conduct in prison, the state prison system could hold him for up to an additional five and a half years.

On the day of the attack, he said his client had stolen alcohol from a nearby store and was intoxicated.

He said that based on subsequent examination, Mathews was probably in a state of “alcohol-induced psychosis.”

He claimed that his actions at the time were because he was “possessed by a demon.”

In the courtroom, Bogen told the judge that the man who attacked the stranger “is not the German Mathews you see here today.”

The bus stop in Forest Park where he saw the victim before Mathews dragged her into a wooded area, raped and beat her in the heinous April 29 attack.

Mathews also goes by the name Hernán Mateos.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Mathews was captured by Border Patrol in Laredo, Texas, in June 2005 while entering the U.S. illegally.

At the time, the agency said local news 12Mathews voluntarily returned across the border.

But, in 2006 he re-entered the United States again, this time to Miami.

In Miami he was arrested three times, in 2006 for driving without a valid license and with DUI; in 2009 for disorderly intoxication and in 2012 for sexual assault and unjustified imprisonment.

According to court records, prosecutors chose not to pursue a conviction in the 2012 case, according to the news outlet.

After being imprisoned by ICE, Mathews was deported to Nicaragua seven months later, but returned to the United States again.

A criminal complaint from July 2017 revealed that Mathews admitted to rafting across the Rio Grande into Texas. The New York Postt reported.

He was arrested, found guilty and sentenced to one day in jail and a $10 fine, 12News said.

Immigration attorney Nazly Mamedova told local channel 12News when asked how it was possible for Mathews to re-enter the United States so many different times. She said: “It’s very rare, but it’s possible.”

Mamedova said most illegal immigrants who are forced to leave the country are barred from re-entry. They typically last three to ten years.

‘Sometimes [the] The ban is also permanent,” said the lawyer.

He also noted that when Mathews first came to the United States illegally in 2005 and was sent back to his country, that was not considered “a deportation, so to speak,” he explained.

Mamedova added; “You can come back again.”