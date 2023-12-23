Could a nuke save us from a killer asteroid? Scientists create simulations showing what would happen if a nuclear bomb exploded on a space rock barreling toward Earth

The team used an AI-powered simulation to see if a nuclear bomb could stop an asteroid.

The team discovered that the energy would propagate through the space rock.

READ MORE: How NASA’s DART mission could one day save the world

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

While NASA has shown it can divert a killer asteroid from its path toward Earth, scientists are working on a Plan B, which includes a nuclear bomb.

California researchers have developed a simulation of the impact that a giant explosive would have when detonated on the surface of the space rock.

The model showed the bomb landing on the asteroid, exploding and sending its powerful energy through the cosmic object.

The team found two scenarios: the device would deflect the asteroid away from Earth or it could disrupt it, breaking it into small, fast-moving fragments that would also not reach the planet.

The model showed the bomb landing on the asteroid, exploding and sending its powerful energy through the cosmic object.

Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LNL) created the simulation to see if a nuclear bomb would save us from a catastrophic asteroid if NASA failed.

The team hopes the model will help increase our chances of survival with the US space agency’s strategy.

NASA sent a spacecraft to an asteroid in 2020 and successfully took it out of orbit, demonstrating that it could deflect an asteroid headed toward Earth.

Mary Burkey, who led the research, said: “If we have enough warning time, we could launch a nuclear device and send it millions of kilometers away to an asteroid heading towards Earth.”

Burkey said nuclear devices have the highest energy density per unit mass ratio of any human technology, which could make them an invaluable tool for mitigating asteroid threats.

The team found two scenarios: the device would deflect the asteroid away from Earth or it could disrupt it, breaking it into small, fast-moving fragments that would also not reach the planet.

But, as the team wrote in their paper“predicting the effectiveness of a potential nuclear deflection or perturbation mission depends on accurate multiphysics simulations of the device’s X-ray energy deposition on the asteroid and the ablation of the resulting material.”

Burkey said accurate predictions about the effectiveness of nuclear deflection missions are based on sophisticated multiphysics simulations, and explained that LLNL simulation models cover a wide range of physical factors, making them complex and demanding from the point of view of computational.

The simulation continued photons that penetrate surfaces of asteroid-like materials, such as rock, iron and ice, while explaining more complex processes, such as re-radiation.

The model also considered initial conditions, including different porosities, source spectra, radiation fluences, source durations, and incidence angles.

“This comprehensive approach makes the model applicable to many potential asteroid scenarios,” the team shared.

Megan Bruck Syal, LLNL’s planetary defense project leader, explained that in the event Earth is threatened by a killer asteroid, a simulation model like this will be crucial.

He went on to say that it will allow powers to act quickly, know the risks and ultimately save lives.

“While the probability of a large asteroid impacting in our lifetime is low, the potential consequences could be devastating,” Bruck Syal said.