Utah man is charged with killing 2-year-old boy, and badly injuring his twin sister

ROY, Utah– A Utah man who served two years in prison for breaking a child’s arm seven years ago was charged Friday with killing a 2-year-old boy and seriously injuring his twin sister, Weber County prosecutors said.

Jonathan Allen Dunn of Roy is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated child abuse and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. The aggravated murder charge carries the possibility of the death penalty, according to court records.

Dunn, who told officers he had been babysitting the children, called 911 Thursday morning to report the child was not breathing, according to an affidavit supporting the charges.

After his arrest, Dunn, 36, acknowledged hitting the children on the back, sides and chest Wednesday night and said he was “hitting them harder than he should have,” according to court records. .

He also reported that he pinched the children and pushed them against a door frame, according to court records. She said she gave them both Tylenol, the boy gave cough medicine and the girl something to sleep with.

On Friday morning, the boy was wheezing and Dunn said he gave him more cough medicine. Between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., the boy stopped breathing, according to officers, Dunn told them.

Both children had bruises all over their bodies and the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment for a brain hemorrhage, according to court records.

Dunn, who does not have an attorney listed in court records, was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Dec. 26.

Dunn was sentenced in May 2017 to one to 15 years in prison for breaking the arm of a child who came into his care in 2016. He was released from prison in April 2019 and was on parole until December 2021, officials said. from the Utah Department of Corrections.