Border Patrol apprehends a staggering 19,400 migrants in Lukeville in just ONE WEEK – as African and Ecuadorian nationals flood the US-Mexico border

Border Patrol agents have apprehended a staggering 19,400 migrants at the border in Lukeville, Arizona, as officials continue to struggle to stop the record influx.

John R Modlin, the chief patrol agent in the Tuscon border sector, said on friday The nearly 20,000 arrests included 13 human trafficking events, 15 rescues, six narcotics events, four convicted sex offenders and 155 federal criminal cases.

A total of 192,000 migrants were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border last month, an increase from the 188,000 who were apprehended in October, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens said. cnn.

The latest wave of migration is being driven primarily by people from Africa and Ecuador, and a large majority are single adults, according to Newsnation reporter Ali Bradleywho shared stunning images of a large number of migrants being herded through a port of entry in Lukeville.

Migrants walk near the shore of the Rio Grande after crossing the border into Eagle Pass, Texas, one of several border cities that will be hampered by the huge influx of migrants this year.

The official crossing into Lukeville, Arizona, is closed and local businesses are on the brink, and a border official said a staggering 19,400 migrants were detained in the city this week.

The latest wave of migrants to cross the border in Lukeville, Arizona (pictured) is reportedly made up of mostly single adults from Ecuador and Africa.

AZ: Border Patrol is taking a group of over 300 people to the port of Lukeville for transportation/processing. Most are from Africa and Ecuador and are single adults. @USBPChiefTCA reports a record of 19,400 arrests in this sector in a single week. The agents down here say… pic.twitter.com/PgbNWEkqK4 —Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) December 22, 2023

Congress has been in a hostile tug-of-war over how to defuse the crisis at the border all year, and is set to enter a Christmas recess with details yet to be finalized.

But Bradley said on

As Lukeville struggles to handle the influx, President Biden earlier this month ordered all rail crossings at Eagle Pass and El Paso, both in Texas, to be closed so border agents can be diverted to other ports of entry.

However, this has done little to stem the tide, as officers are stretched to the limit at numerous high-immigration hotspots that continue to handle more than 10,000 asylum seekers each day.

Amid accusations that Mexican officials could be helping move migrants into the United States, agents normally tasked with regulating traffic at border entry points have been moved elsewhere.

Honduran migrant Arile Núñez, 25, bottle-feeds her 8-month-old son Edwin as they walk near the bank of the Rio Grande River after crossing the border from Mexico to Eagle Pass, Texas.

Nancy Guzmán, 40, comforts her daughter Jackeline Hernández, 18, as she is detained by Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande.

The staggering number of migrants crossing the border every day is unprecedented and was only matched in the days before Title 42, a pandemic-era immigration policy, expired in May.

Title 42 gave agents stronger powers to stop and detain migrants at the border, and when it ended there were fears that the last “real and meaningful plan” to control immigration had broken down.

As experts warn that the southern border is approaching the “breaking point,” Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador held a phone call to discuss how to stop the crisis.

The two reportedly agreed that more needed to be done south of the border to stop the endless wave of migrants, many of whom traverse difficult terrain and cross multiple borders in hopes of ending up in the United States.

A mix of emotions (joy and relief) for Honduran migrants who completed a months-long journey to the United States and entered illegally in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Migrants are lined up by border patrol on the bank of the Rio Grande after crossing the border into Eagle Pass.

A family from Honduras crosses the Rio Grande into the US from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico

A convoy of migrants crosses the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, carrying everything they have out of the water.

While the last wave of migrants reportedly traveled from Africa and Ecuador, this year a significant number of those who crossed the border moved from Venezuela.

The nation has been hit by serious economic problems in recent years, and more than seven million residents had left the nation of 29 million people by February this year.

While the vast majority of the seven million have opted for neighboring countries, many have arrived in the United States. From 2015 to 2018, only about 100 Venezuelans were detained annually at the border.

From October 2021 to August 2022, that number was 150,000.

As problems at the border have stopped trains to cities like Eagle Pass, local economies are now bearing the brunt.

A long line snakes across the gravel at the Lukeville processing center after hundreds of migrants crossed the border.

Aerial view showing migrants climbing over containers and barbed wire in Eagle Pass, after crossing the Rio Grande.

Eagle Pass and El Paso alone account for $33.95 billion in commerce annually and 36 percent of all cross-border rail traffic, the Texas Business Association said.

“This is a short-sighted, half-hearted decision that will not affect illegal immigration but will cause economic harm to ordinary Americans,” said Executive Director Glenn Hamer.

The Union Pacific railroad company said that 45 percent of its cars between the United States and Mexico passed through the two crossings and that there was not enough capacity at the other four entry points to divert them.

“Every day the border is closed, Union Pacific is forced to seize its customers’ freight on more than 60 trains, or nearly 4,500 carloads, and the equivalent of freight is held up in Mexico,” he said.

The company said this affected grain trade in six Midwestern states, beer and dry food products, sales of vehicles and their parts, consumer goods and industrial products such as metals and cement.