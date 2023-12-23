Why Trump and His GOP Henchwoman Will Regret That Michigan Phone Call

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

When Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel helped former President Donald Trump pressure two Michigan elections officials to not certify the 2020 election she did two things. First, she placed herself in legal jeopardy. Second, she confirmed the complete complicity of the Republican Party in Trump’s insurrection effort to overturn the vote.

According to The Detroit News, on Nov. 17, 2020, some two weeks after the election, Trump and McDaniel placed a phone call to two Wayne County Board of Canvassers members—Monica Palmer and William Hartmann—in which Trump told them they would look “terrible” if they signed the certification documents. Trump’s pitch appeared to be that they would look inconsistent after having voted in opposition to certification by then later voting to certify.

As he usually does, Trump exhorted the two Republicans, “We’ve got to fight for our country.” That’s not much different than his later urgings to the Jan. 6 rioters who would attack the Capitol seeking to stop Congress from certifying the election results.

