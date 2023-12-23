Barack Obama looks on par as he enjoys round of golf in his home state of Hawaii while wearing custom glove and shoes emblazoned with his presidential number 44

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former President Barack Obama was seen relaxing while playing golf in his home state of Hawaii in the run-up to the holidays.

The 62-year-old appeared calm as he toured the course near Honolulu, wearing custom golf shoes and gloves emblazoned with the number 44, representing his time as the 44th president of the United States.

In addition to his personalized gloves and sneakers, the former president donned a Nike polo, white shorts and a cap for the outing.

Obama was photographed playing alongside others at the Ko Olina Resort on the coast of Oahu.

Since leaving the White House in 2016, the former president has had more time to enjoy the game he loves.

Obama, who was born in Hawaii, has previously been photographed visiting the state with his family over the Christmas period.

Known for his love of the sport, Obama played a total of 333 rounds during his eight years as president, an average of once every 8.8 days.

By comparison, his successor Donald Trump played about 260 rounds of golf during his term.

Former first lady Michelle Obama previously told Ellen DeGeneres that her husband’s love of the sport was a source of frustration, and confessed that the only thing she would get rid of is his golf clubs because it “takes him too long” to play. .

She said: ‘They’re annoying! It’s taking too long! Why is there a sport where there are 18 holes? They just made it up: someone is trying to avoid his wife!

It comes after reports emerged this week that Obama believes President Joe Biden, who was his vice president, could lose the White House next year.

The 62-year-old looked relaxed as he walked around the countryside with others.

With Trump leading in national polls and concerns about the current president’s age, a person described by the WSJ as familiar with Obama’s thinking said he was concerned.

Obama “knows this will be a close race,” the source said, and “feels Democrats could very well lose” the 2024 election.

Obama worries that “the alternative is quite dangerous for democracy,” the person said.

Biden, 81, remains dogged by voters’ doubts about the strength of the economy, as well as the security of the U.S.-Mexico border and crime.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll this week – like many other polls in the past month – found Donald Trump in the lead.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden are seen at the White House in September 2022. Obama is now said to be worried that Biden could lose in 2024.

Even more worrying for Democrats is that the poll shows independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. taking votes away from Biden and 60 percent of voters say they want another option when it comes to the 2024 presidential race.

But next year’s imminent electoral rematch between Biden and Trump would be close and both candidates would carry deep vulnerabilities that could cost them the White House.

Biden’s advisers downplay the importance of polls so far from the election, citing a frequent Biden refrain: “Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative.”

They believe that voters, choosing between Biden and Trump, will reject Trump for his legal agitation and continued promotion of election lies.

They also hope that Republicans remain out of step with the electorate on abortion (most voters do not support the extremely hard line taken by the party) and that strong economic data finally hits home.