    Paramedics Who Sedated Elijah McClain Convicted in His Death

    Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

    A jury in Colorado found two paramedics guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Elijah McClain, the Black man who died after being pinned by police and injected with the sedative ketamine.

    Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec were indicted in September 2021 over the 23-year-old’s death. Also charged were three police officers—two of whom were acquitted.

    The officers tackled McClain to the ground and put him in a carotid hold, restricting blood flow to his brain. He had been buying his brother an ice tea at the time and was wearing a ski mask due to his anemia, his family later said.

