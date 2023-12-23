Kyle Sandilands reveals how he will celebrate Christmas with his wife Tegan and son after signing a $200 million contract.

<!–

Kyle Sandilands has revealed he will enjoy a low-key Christmas this year despite recently signing a landmark $200 million radio deal with co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

The radio host, 52, and his wife Tegan Kynaston, 37, will celebrate the festive season on the New South Wales Central Coast.

He intends to spend time teaching his one-year-old son Otto to swim.

“I can’t think of anything worse than having these candy-nosed celebrities hanging around,” Kyle said. Perth now on Saturday.

‘It’s easier with the family at Christmas because you can just lie around, drool and eat as much as you want. “I probably won’t go out, I’ll probably be complaining in the air conditioning,” he added.

It comes after Kyle and Jackie O recently signed a record-breaking 10-year, $200 million on-air deal, keeping them on the airwaves until 2034.

The new deal, which expires in 2024, will mean both breakfast radio stars will earn $10 million a year as they expand into the Melbourne market.

In a statement celebrating the historic contract renewal, Kyle said: “Fans of the show will be delighted to know that this 10-year deal is the longest radio deal in Australian history.”

“Love us or hate us, Jackie and I will continue our politically incorrect nonsense for a long, long time.”

And he added: ‘We want to thank the listeners. Staff. All clients. Even top management, I’ll give it a thumbs up. In fact, they did something brilliant.”

The radio host, 52, and his wife Tegan Kynaston, 37, will celebrate the festive season on the New South Wales Central Coast with their son Otto.

According to the Financial reviewKyle and Jackie’s contracts, “include a base salary, a percentage of income above what is earned now, known as “incremental growth,” and sign-on bonuses made up primarily of ARN stock.”

ARN chief executive Ciaran Davis said expanding Kyle and Jackie’s show to Melbourne “will attract new audiences and expand commercial opportunities”.

“Melbourne is Australia’s largest radio advertising market and represents an opportunity for ARN Media to increase ratings and revenue at KIIS 101.1,” he said.

“Kyle and Jackie O have evolved into a powerful brand that contributes significantly to ARN’s commercial success, and this new agreement strategically positions us for long-term growth that extends beyond radio.”