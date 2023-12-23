Mauricio Pochettino hints Romeo Lavia COULD be ‘involved’ to make debut in Chelsea’s game against Wolves on Sunday… and also updates Reece James after latest injury setback

Romeo Lavia, candidate to play against Wolves on Sunday after his absence

Mauricio Pochettino also had something to say about the injured Reece James

Mauricio Pochettino suggested Romeo Lavia could be “involved” in Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Wolves on Sunday but insisted handing out appearances is not “charity”.

Lavia has been training with the team and is in the fight for a place in the squad after suffering an ankle injury in September.

The 19-year-old midfielder is yet to make his debut for the Blues after the knock he suffered in training more than three months ago, after signing for £58million in the summer.

Pochettino said: ‘Lavia is the same as Nkunku. After almost six months, he might get involved with the team. She is doing well but he still needs time to reach his best form.

“What I want to make clear is that all the players, after a long period out of the competition, are desperate to participate.

‘They can participate, but in what way, at what level? It’s easy to say you want to play. After six months, they should understand that they have to get involved and train hard every day. They need to make an impact every time they take the field.

‘”I want to play, if I don’t have time I can’t play” – the players must understand that it is not a question of charity, it is not a joke. We must win. Sometimes we feel very disappointed because players find it difficult to understand, disappointed.

“If he didn’t play, it’s not because we don’t believe in him, in Lavia, it’s because many other players are training for six months… more prepared than these guys. It’s about the moment, today, who is prepared to compete and give what we expect from the player and the team.

But come on, it bothers me that people around the players complain. The club is disappointed after having invested a lot. We invest in the salary. Who suffers for the coaches and the club? “We need to get the balance right.”

Meanwhile, Reece James had to undergo surgery on his persistent hamstring injury after suffering his latest knock against Everton earlier this month.

Pochettino hopes to have James back before April or March but was unable to set a timetable for his recovery after undergoing hamstring surgery.

There had been reluctance on his part to rush into the procedure given the severity of the surgery, but he went ahead.

Pochettino said: ‘It feels good. He has begun his recovery. He is one day closer to being with the group.

‘We don’t know (how long it will be). Several weeks, months. The most important thing now is to see him back here with us after his surgery and evaluate him day by day.’

He hopes James can play before March or April and adds: “I hope less! That’s my wish for the New Year. We can’t say the period. He will be in the way his body will react to the damage.”