Sixers captain says Tom Curran ban is ‘murder’ and English bowler accused of bullying umpire is ‘doing it tough’

The English pacer was banned for four matches

The Sydney Sixers are appealing the decision

The captain said all the players were behind Curran.

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques has questioned the lengthy suspension handed down to fast bowler Tom Curran and branded the investigation into bullying an umpire “reputation murder”.

The English pacer was suspended for four Major League matches after a vision emerged of him charging towards an umpire at full speed before going on a verbal tirade before the game against the Hobart Hurricanes.

The umpire ordered Curran not to run on the wicket during his warm-up, in accordance with the laws of the game, and stood in his way to prevent him from running onto the field.

While the vision clearly shows Curran running towards the umpire, his captain Henriques came out to bat for him and challenged a level three offense under the code of conduct for intimidating an umpire.

“First of all, it took 10 days to get a hearing, which is very unusual,” he said.

‘We are definitely going to appeal.

‘All the players and all our staff are behind him.

“It’s been a pretty difficult time for ‘TC’ over the last 11 or 12 days sitting on this, and knowing what it’s like, he’s taken it seriously and is really concerned about his character being killed off.

“It’s a big claim, so I wish him the best.”

Sydney Sixers captain Moisés Henriques (left) fully supports Curran following the accusation of intimidating a referee.

The English bowler “is doing it hard”, according to his captain, who criticizes the seriousness of the accusation

Jordan Silk was the hero for the Sixers in their victory over the Adelaide Strikers and also backed up Curran.

Sixers veteran Jordan Silk backed up his captain’s claims when asked about Curran.

“He’s an absolutely adorable guy,” she said.

“We’ve obviously missed having him around the last few seasons. We loved it when he was here a few years ago. He’s obviously making it tough right now.

“I think Mo’s probably been pretty vocal about the whole situation, and as a teammate, I just put my arms around him and tell him I’ve got his back.”

“Hopefully we can record a few more wins and he will be a great addition returning to our team.”

Despite Curran’s absence, the Sixers achieved a vital victory over the Adelaide Strikers on Friday.

“It’s probably become part of our DNA,” Silk said after his team won in a dramatic finish to Daniel Hughes’ 100th game.

‘We like to have these totals of 150-160 and we love having to defend them.

“I think the Scorchers would say the same thing: They like to defend a total that’s maybe a little below average.

“We just support each other all the time and stay very aggressive with the ball and on the field.”