Mariah Carey beams with Christmas cheer while modeling Chanel in Aspen…despite her breakup with Bryan Tanaka ‘because he wants to have kids’

Mariah Carey gave no hint of her personal problems as she stepped out of Chanel on Friday during her annual Christmas trip to Aspen.

This week, it emerged that she had split from her boyfriend of seven years, Bryan Tanaka, 40, who started out as one of her backup dancers.

Although Bryan has been a mainstay of Mariah’s previous trips to Aspen, he was nowhere to be seen during her vacation there this week.

His absence fueled the already growing breakup rumors, which were later confirmed when a source reported Page six that they had gone their separate ways because he wants to have children and she doesn’t.

However, Mariah, 54, didn’t show a hint of distress when she appeared in Aspen on Friday, beaming with Christmas cheer as she walked down the sidewalk.

Not far behind her was stylist to the stars Johnny Stuntz, who has worked on multiple looks of hers this holiday season.

Wearing a Chanel beanie on her head, she was the picture of showbiz glitter in a fur shawl, a pair of sparkly tights and a pair of black leather stiletto Louboutins.

Mariah and Bryan had been working under a cloud of breakup rumors before a source told Page Six the news on Wednesday.

Noting the 14-year age difference between the longtime couple, the source explained, “He wants to have a family.” She’s not there.

While Bryan doesn’t have children yet, Mariah is already a mother of two and is mother to her 12-year-old twins Monroe and Morocco with her ex Nick Cannon.

Bryan and Mariah haven’t been seen together since March, when he posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram to wish her a happy anniversary.

Meanwhile, Bryan hasn’t appeared on Mariah’s Instagram page for almost an entire year; his most recent appearance there is dated Boxing Day 2022.

Mariah is currently in Aspen enjoying some relaxation after one of her Christmas concert tours, which have become a holiday tradition.

During a concert earlier this month at Madison Square Garden, she went viral for bringing Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson on stage with her.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly realized that Bryan was also not seen with Mariah while traveling for her Christmas tour this year.

In years past, fans could see Bryan dancing on stage during Mariah’s Christmas shows, but this holiday season he wasn’t part of the show.

Bryan and Mariah have known each other since at least 2006, when he worked as one of the backup dancers on her Adventures Of Mimi tour.

In the following decade, Mariah married and divorced steamy comedian Nick Cannon, with whom she shares Monroe and Morocco.

Following her split from Nick, Mariah embarked on a whirlwind engagement to Australian billionaire James Packer, which collapsed in 2016.

She began dating Bryan later in 2016 and, with the exception of a brief split in 2017, they remained together from then until this year’s split rumors.

Although they rarely spoke about their relationship in public, Bryan gushed about his connection with MY! News in 2016, shortly after they first got together.

“Back then something united us and there was just a mutual admiration,” said the theater artist.

‘She saw something in me that I didn’t recognize at first, but from then on it was over. “It was established in history that we were going to be connected somehow, some way.”