Former Baltimore Orioles infielder Ryan Minor dies at 49

Minor replaced Cal Ripken to end his record streak of consecutive games

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ryan Minor, the Baltimore Orioles infielder who became a part of baseball history when he replaced Cal Ripken at the end of his record consecutive game streak in 1998, has died at the age of 49.

The University of Oklahoma, where Minor excelled in baseball and basketball, said he died of cancer on Friday. The Orioles also issued a statement on social media.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of former third baseman and veteran minor league coach Ryan Minor, who bravely battled cancer,” the Orioles said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ryan’s family and friends at this time.”

Drafted by the Orioles in 1996, Minor made his major league debut late in the 1998 season.

Ryan Minor, former infielder for the Baltimore Orioles, died at the age of 49 due to cancer.

Then, a week later, on September 20, he rose to fame.

In the team’s final home game of the season, Ripken decided to end his streak of 2,632 consecutive games. Minor started at third base for the first time in his career.

“I had no idea when he was coming to the park,” Minor said at the time.

Minor went on to play parts of four seasons for the Orioles and Montreal Expos, appearing in 142 major league games.

Last summer, the Delmarva Shorebirds, a minor league affiliate of the Orioles, made his number 44 the first jersey number in team history to be retired.

Minor replaced Cal Ripken at the end of his record streak of consecutive games in 1998.

He hit 24 home runs for Delmarva in 1997 as he worked his way to the majors, and then managed the team from 2010-12 and 2014-17. He also had multiple stints managing the Frederick Keys.

At Oklahoma, Minor pitched and played first base.

He helped the Sooners win a national baseball title in 1994 and was named Big Eight Player of the Year in 1995 on the basketball court.

The 6-foot-6 Minor finished with 1,946 points and was drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1996, the same year the Orioles signed him.

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame recently announced that Minor would be part of its 2024 class of inductees.