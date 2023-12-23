Amy Poehler and Will Arnett are friendly exes enjoying a family outing with their two teenage children and their parents in New York City.

<!–

Amy Poehler was spotted on a rare family outing with her ex-husband, Will Arnett, and their children in New York City on Friday.

The comedian, 52, enjoyed lunch and a walk with the Arrested Development star, 53, and his sons Archie, 14, and Abel, 13, in the West Village neighborhood.

He also brought his parents along as they enjoyed the Christmas gathering.

The Parks and Recreation actress, who was spotted dining with Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli and Matthew Gray Gubler about a month ago, dressed in a camel-brown trench coat during her outing.

She also kept warm by wearing an olive green beanie, burgundy red gloves and a pink plaid scarf.

He was wearing a pair of brown pants and a pair of dark leather dress shoes.

She left her hair blonde and showed off her bare-faced beauty while out with her family.

The Mean Girls alum protected her eyes from the sun with a pair of red-tinted sunglasses with gold frames.

She was also seen carrying a white gift bag while joking with her ex-husband and children.

Arnett, to whom she was married from 2003 to 2016, wore an all-navy look and brown suede boots.

The voice actor for the main character in BoJack Horseman donned a bomber jacket over a T-shirt and donned tight pants and a matching hat.

The former couple’s two teenage sons also sported similar blue suits and warm winter jackets.

Previously, Poehler and Arnett were married for nearly a decade before separating and finalizing their divorce in 2016.

The couple met in the ’90s when he saw Poehler perform with his improv group in New York City.

Their friendship turned romantic when they were reintroduced by mutual friends years later in 2000.

They continued to work together on various projects and welcomed their sons Archie and Abel.

Poehler and Arnett eventually separated in early September 2012, four years before finalizing their divorce, but continued to co-parent their children amicably.

Over the years, the couple has given rare insight into their difficult divorce, but they praised each other and their fatherhood and kindness.