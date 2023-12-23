‘Occupied City’: Steve McQueen’s 262-Minute Holocaust Meditation

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and A24

Like his wife Bianca Stigter’s masterful Three Minutes—A Lengthening, director Steve McQueen’s Occupied City is a non-fiction Holocaust ghost story, although whereas the dead were front-and-center in Stigter’s inquiry, they remain unseen specters throughout the Oscar winner’s latest. A four-and-a-half-hour documentary about the sinewy and intricate bonds between the past and the present, McQueen’s latest—written by Stigter, and inspired by her book Atlas of an Occupied City, Amsterdam 1940-1945—is a thoroughly unique and postmodern non-fiction opus. Unconventional and repetitive by nature, it overwhelms via length and monotony, employing a challenging form that’s both its greatest strength and, ultimately, its most frustrating weakness.

Occupied City (in theaters Dec. 25) runs ever-so-slightly longer than Marcel Ophuls’ landmark The Sorrow and the Pity, and its duration is central to its purpose. McQueen’s film concerns the 1940-1945 Nazi occupation of Amsterdam, and it dispenses details about that cataclysmic period via narration from Melanie Hyams that plays over recent snapshots of the city as it grapples with, and emerges from, the COVID-19 pandemic. In each scene, Hyams discusses key people, dates and events that occurred at various metropolitan locales during WWII as McQueen presents footage of those same areas today. The anecdotes relayed about these spots aren’t ordered chronologically. Furthermore, there isn’t always a meaningful relationship between what the settings were then and what they are now; sometimes, a theater has remained a theater, and other times, a prison has become a school, or a hospital has transformed into an apartment building.

McQueen offers no hand-holding entry point into his inquiry; Occupied City begins in an elderly woman’s home as Hyams shares the story of a WWII man who hid Jews from the Third Reich in this domicile. The film leisurely hopscotches from one place of interest to another, discovering incongruous juxtapositions between yesterday and today as frequently as it strikes upon a harmonious echo, like when McQueen’s camera spies an apartment’s picture of a man cradling his newborn while Hyams mentions falsified-ID photographs that were taken by a 1940s Jewish woman. There’s something serendipitous about the way McQueen’s images and Stigter’s prose occasionally align. Still, even when they do—say, talk about a public square that hosted Nazi rallies and is now being used for a contemporary climate protest—the underlying point of such links, if any exists, is difficult to parse.

Read more at The Daily Beast.