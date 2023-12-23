Sat. Dec 23rd, 2023

    Is This TikToker’s Unhinged All-Meat Diet Actually Healthy?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    To the horror and delight of her viewers, one TikTok user is giving rise and grind a whole new meaning. A college student who goes by “MACK Z” on the app closely documents their eccentric nutrition habits, including waking up at around 3 a.m., snacking on raw liver, and drinking fresh coffee mixed with a hearty serving of butter. After days typically packed with study sessions, classes, bone broth-making, and a weightlifting workout, they settle into bed as early as 6 p.m..

    Mack’s on-screen diet tends to exist mostly of meat. In her day-in-the-life videos, it’s rare to spot a vegetable or piece of fruit. Their habits align with the internet-famous carnivore diet, which limits devotees to red meat, poultry, eggs, and fish. Their punctilious routine has prompted commenters to remark that “life is never this serious” and “this is my nightmare no offense happy for you tho.”

    Yet this meaty lifestyle has resonated on certain corners of the internet in recent years, including among controversial talking heads like Jordan Peterson and Joe Rogan, along with cult-like Facebook groups inspired by these podcast personalities. It’s unclear why Mack has chosen her peculiar regimen (they did not respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment) but carnivore dieters claim that it helps them lose weight and keep up energy.

