Beyonce stuns in a triple denim look as she models a dazzling bra with high-waisted embroidered jeans and a coat as she lands in Brazil.

Beyonce looked stunning as she made her grand arrival in Salvador, Brazil, on Thursday night.

The 42-year-old superstar put on a dazzling display in a denim-on-denim look from Brazilian brand PatBO as she descended the stairs of her private jet.

That same day, she shared an Instagram post of herself wearing a striking silver ensemble while lying in bed aboard her $40 million private jet.

He was making a surprise appearance in Brazil to celebrate his concert tour at a Club Renaissance event.

Upon her arrival in the country, the 32-time Grammy winner modeled a barely-there bra covered in sparkling blue sequins.

She also rocked a pair of high-waisted jeans with embroidery along the straight legs and down to the ankles.

The singer-songwriter donned a matching denim puffer coat and wore the garment off her shoulders.

The Break My Soul hitmaker left her icy platinum blonde hair in soft beachy waves.

She looked radiant in bright, monochrome makeup and donned a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses.

She stepped off her private jet wearing a pair of metallic silver heels.

That same day, she shared a series of photos of herself wearing a stunning sequin dress with a long, floor-length train.

In her photos, she wrapped the end of the dress around her long mermaid hair as a matching hood.

She was also seen posing with a Brazilian flag when she arrived at the Renaissance event to surprise her loyal Beyhive.

The superstar was making a surprise appearance in Brazil to celebrate the end of his concert tour at a Club Renaissance event.

She also gifted her look to her 319 million followers with a series of stunning photos at the event and also inside her jet.

Beyoncé released her concert documentary in the United States on December 1 and has already grossed $38.8 million at the global box office.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce premiered in 15 new countries, including Brazil, on December 21.

Their successful tour concluded in October after performing 56 shows in 39 countries.