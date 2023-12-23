Bella Hadid Looks Chic in Red Glasses, Brown Printed Coat and Denim While Shopping in New York

<!–

Bella Hadid looked great while shopping in New York City on Friday.

The 27-year-old beauty, whose older sister is Gigi Hadid, looked dapper in a white suit, shirt and patterned brown coat with golden yellow details.

Her first scoop-neck cape showed off her perky cleavage and topped it off with a button-down shirt that she wore open.

Both pieces looked chic tucked into her indigo blue straight-leg jeans, and she finished the ensemble with square-toed black leather boots.

Her look was enhanced with a pair of aviator glasses with deep red frames.

Hadid, who is open about her Palestinian heritage, wore her bright brunette hair parted on the side.

One side was tucked behind her ear as the loose strands fell down her back and over the side of her shoulder.

The beauty looked typically gorgeous with a light face and warm-toned makeup.

She coordinated her look with gold jewelry that included large hoop earrings and a long necklace with a heart pendant.

She added several rings and placed a yellow Prada bag over her shoulder while carrying a stack of bags.

One of Bella’s stops was Ulta Beauty, where she left with several bags full of goodies.

The Kin Euphorics co-founder also shopped at Hombom Toys and walked away with several large brown paper bags. She showed off a short nude pink manicure for her day in the Big Apple.

Later that same day, Bella took to her Instagram with sizzling behind-the-scenes snaps from a Victoria’s Secret show.

The beauty was photographed sitting in a makeup chair with her black silk robe slightly open to reveal a matching black bra and a hint of her toned tummy.

The supermodel seemed calm when a doorman opened the door for her.

She rocked a short nude pink manicure for her day in the Big Apple.

Bella took her time perusing the aisles of the beauty retailer.

The generous star looked at girls’ toys, perhaps shopping with her niece Kai in mind.

Bella gave her full attention to the purchasing process.

I was delighted to pet a cute, fluffy dog ​​while shopping at Ulta.

This year, Bella entered into a new romance after splitting from her ex-boyfriend Marc Kalman.

She is now dating Adán Bañuelos, an accomplished horseman and son of Ascención Bañuelos, the first Mexican-American to be inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association’s Jockey Hall of Fame.

In 2017, Adam was also inducted into the same hall of fame, becoming one of the youngest members.

Bella is also an avid equestrian and often documents her love for the animal online through her social media channels.