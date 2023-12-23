Halsey rocks bubblegum pink sunglasses and matching sweatpants while Christmas shopping with her mom in Los Angeles.

<!–

Halsey put a chic spin on an ultra-casual look when she was spotted stepping out in Los Angeles on the Friday before Christmas.

The 29-year-old singer, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, was running errands with her mother Nicole Frangipane.

They appeared to be doing some last-minute Christmas shopping when they were spotted together three days before the holiday.

They were both pushing shopping carts across the parking lot outside a store, and both carts were full of shopping bags.

For her latest sighting, Halsey wore a pair of comfy-looking bubblegum sweatshirts that matched her bold pink-framed sunglasses.

Halsey, who has stated her preference for “she” and “they” pronouns, protected herself from the winter chill in a cozy black sweater.

Halsey is currently dating Canadian actor Avan Jogia, who rose to fame in Agnieszka Holland’s A Girl Like Me: The Gwen Araujo Story.

Rumors about their relationship accelerated when they were seen kissing in public in September, and they became Instagram official the following month.

This spring it was revealed that Haley had cordially separated from Alev Aydin, with whom she shares her two-year-old son Ender.

She requested joint legal custody, but asked for full physical custody while also granting Alev “reasonable visitation.” The explosion reported citing court documents.

‘Joint legal custody’ means Alev has the right to an equal say in major decisions about Ender’s education, including where he goes to school and what his religion will be.

Meanwhile, Halsey’s attempt to gain full physical custody was supposedly so Ender could go out of town with her, who throughout her career has embarked on multiple international concert tours.

An informant said People that Halsey and Alev’s breakup was “amicable,” adding that the former couple was “planning to co-parent” Ender.

Alev, a screenwriter who is more than a decade older than Halsey, initially met her because he was commissioned to write her biopic in 2018.

Her project never materialized “bc alev was supposed to be writing it for the last 3 years and we slowly fell in love,” Halsey tweeted in May 2021.

Although they were last seen together in public in October 2022, Halsey celebrated this year’s Valentine’s Day by posting a photo on Instagram of her and Alev kissing, one that she has since deleted.

Her dating history includes passionate rapper G-Eazy, who bears a striking resemblance to Alev and was the inspiration for Halsey’s breakup song Without Me.