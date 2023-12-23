Sat. Dec 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamiyeh holds Energy ministry responsibility of river flooding

    By

    Dec 23, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamiyeh, held the Ministry of Energy responsible for the flood of the Beirut River via the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform.

    He added: ldquo;It clearly appears that the water did not flow towards the sea due to the failure to isolate and clean its course, which led to the flow of water to the Karantina area,rdquo; indicating that – based on the attached letter addressed to the Ministry of Energy and Water – the Ministry of Energy falls within the scope of its competencies stipulated in Law No. 221 dated 05/29/2000 (regulating the water sector), which refers to those concerned with the tasks of correcting river water courses. quot;

    In this context, the Minister called on those concerned to clean the rivers before the next storm.

    By

