Mikati follows up on issue of climate storm and solutions to limit its damage

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati followed up with the relevant ministries and departments on the issue of the climate storm that Lebanon is witnessing and the existing solutionsnbsp;to limit its damage. Mikatinbsp;was reassured that there was no human lossnbsp;as a result of the storm and that all required field steps are being followed.

In this regard, PM Mikati contacted the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamiyah, to follow up on the issue of the highways and roads that were flooded, in addition to the readiness of the ministryrsquo;s teams to open mountain roads blocked by snow.

Mikati also made contact with the Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, and learned from him about the readiness of municipalities in various regions to intervene where necessary, open roads, and facilitate the movement of citizens.

Mikati also made two calls to Beirut Governor, Judge Marwan Abboud, and Mayor Abdullah Darwish, and requested that bulldozers be sent urgently to address the emergency situation at the mouth of the Beirut River.

He made a call to the Director of Civil Defense, Brigadier General Raymond Khattar, praising the efforts made by Civil Defense personnel since last night to rescue citizens on roads where water puddlesnbsp;had formed.

