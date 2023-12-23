I went to the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, which has been named the ‘world’s leading tourist attraction.’ Here’s why it’s a must-visit.

Nathan Rennolds/Business Insider

The Guinness Storehouse was named the world’s leading tourist attraction by the World Travel Awards.The four-acre brewery site lies in the Southwest of Dublin.I visited the brewery to see if the tour lived up to its new title.

For the millions of tourists that descend on Dublin each year, one attraction is often top of their to-do list — the Guinness Storehouse.

Opened at the turn of the millennium on a four-acre site in the heart of the Irish capital, the Storehouse has become one of Ireland’s biggest attractions. It was even named the world’s leading tourist attraction for 2023 by the World Travel Awards.

It’s a particularly big accolade when you consider the competition it beat out, including the Great Wall of China, Niagara Falls, and the Taj Mahal, to name but a few.

I took the short flight from London to Dublin to visit the Storehouse and see if the tour lived up to its new title.

I arrived at the Storehouse on a quiet Tuesday afternoon, which luckily meant no queues. Nathan Rennolds/Business Insider My partner and I paid 52 euros, or about $56, for two tickets. Nathan Rennolds/Business Insider After getting our tickets, we walked through to an open area, which housed a gift shop and the 9,000-year lease that Arthur Guinness signed for the St. James’s Gate Brewery site. Nathan Rennolds/Business Insider The first part of the tour walked visitors through the Guinness brewing process, showing clips from the company’s beginnings and detailing the key ingredients. It was a crowded space but offered interesting information. There was also a café on the first floor. Nathan Rennolds/Business Insider From there, we moved on to the tasting rooms, where “aroma pods” allowed us to smell the key parts of Guinness — malted barley, beer esters, hops, and roasted barley. Nathan Rennolds/Business Insider We were also talked through how to taste a Guinness while sampling a small glass of the stout. This was informative and entertaining and my highlight of the visit. Nathan Rennolds/Business Insider Guinness’s latest products, including the Nitrosurge and the Microdraught, were on display. Nathan Rennolds/Business Insider Some of Guinness’s iconic advertisements from over the years were also on show. Nathan Rennolds/Business Insider Visitors could also call into the Guinness Academy to learn the “six-step ritual” to pouring a Guinness. Nathan Rennolds/Business Insider The tour ended with a trip to the Gravity Bar, which has panoramic views across Dublin. Visitors are entitled to one free drink with their entry ticket. Staff at the bar were extremely helpful and the pints were great, but it was hard to get a seat, even on a Tuesday afternoon. Nathan Rennolds/Business Insider I’ve visited many breweries before, but the Guinness Storehouse is by far and away my favorite. It’s a testament to the enduring joy of a pint of the black stuff (which is actually ruby red). Nathan Rennolds/Business Insider

