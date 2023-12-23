Conor McGregor flies to Saudi Arabia for blockbuster ‘Day of Reckoning’ fight after watching Tyson Fury beat Francis Ngannou in the ring… as MMA star plans his own Octagon return in 2024

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Conor McGregor is preparing to attend the blockbuster ‘Day of Reckoning’ boxing event in Saudi Arabia headlined by Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

Saturday night’s card is one of the most stellar in recent memory, with a host of heavyweights preparing for battle in Riyadh as the Kingdom continues its bombastic expansion to invest in boxing matches.

Wilder and Joshua will appear on the same card, but the long-term rivals will not fight each other; instead, Joshua will face Otto Wallin and Wilder is expected to stop Joseph Parker.

If both leading heavyweights win their fights, the result could prompt a box office return to the Gulf state to finally face off in the ring and decide who emerges as the mandatory challenger to the WBC world heavyweight champion.

Further down the card, Jarrell Miller will fight Daniel Dubois after a hard-fought final fight at Friday night’s weigh-in, Dmitry Bivol will take on Lyndon Arthur, Jei Opetaia will fight Ellis Zorro and Agit Kabayel will try to outlast Arslanbek Makhmudov. .

Conor McGregor to attend ringside for blockbuster ‘Day of Reckoning’ in Saudi Arabia

Headlining the card is Anthony Joshua (left), who will face Otto Wallin on Saturday night.

The MMA star previously traveled to Saudi Arabia to watch Tyson Fury beat Francis Ngannou.

The MMA star will be in the Kingdom to take part in the action, as McGregor confirmed to his followers via social media.

‘See you there (Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki AlAlShikh)!’ McGregor tweeted.

‘Thank you for my invitation once again to the Kingdom, I can’t wait! (Saudi flag emoji, crown emoji)’.

A host of big names from the world of combat sports are expected to attend the headline fight, after boxing legends including Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson turned up to watch Francis Ngannou go the distance against Tyson Fury at the end of October. .

McGregor was present at the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ to see Fury narrowly win the result, after attending a ‘World Champions Lunch’ for the first time the day before the competition.

After the fight, McGregor offered his verdict on his former colleague Ngannou and the former double world champion was effusive in his praise.

“Jesus, Ngannou is a powerful guy too,” McGregor said. ‘Tyson couldn’t hold him back.

“He just failed with that backhand.”

The 35-year-old is preparing for his own return to competition before potentially stepping into the Octagon in 2024.

McGregor posted an emotional message on social media on Friday ahead of the banner fight.

General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Alalshikh (center) is a big fan.

McGregor is planning his own return to the Octagon in 2024, but no date has been confirmed.

McGregor suffered a horrific shin fracture in 2021 in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, a rivalry that has been seven years in the making and first became known in 2014.

However, the fight did not make it past the first round, with Notorious backing up to punch him, but apparently putting too much weight on his left leg and, as a result, his tibia broke.

There has been much speculation about when he would return, with McGregor agreeing to face American star Michael Chandler in a UFC fight, but a date has yet to be confirmed.

McGregor has 22 wins from 28 MMA bouts, while he also participated in a professional boxing match when he lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2017.