Canterbury Bulldogs star Max King and his wife Christy Young are expecting their first child, after the couple abstained from sex during their engagement.

Max King and his wife Christy Young are expecting their first child.

The Canterbury Bulldogs star and his glamorous partner shared the good news on Instagram on Saturday.

In the clip, Christy surprised her husband with a positive pregnancy test before the delighted couple embraced each other.

He then showed several positive tests, before sharing the announcement with their families.

“Baby King is coming in 2024,” Christy wrote in her caption alongside her sweet video, in which she showed off her baby bump while holding up a series of ultrasound images.

In October, the Bulldogs prop and his new bride, both 25, exchanged vows at Curzon Hall, one of the premier wedding and event venues in Sydneysurrounded by family and friends.

Christy looked every inch the blushing bride in a modern sleeveless design that featured a structured bodice and a full skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The brunette beauty wore her hair parted in the center for her big day and accessorized her look with statement earrings.

Meanwhile, Max looked dapper in a classic black suit paired with a white shirt and black bow tie.

Christy made a grand entrance that day, arriving at her wedding in a white limo.

The couple, both Christians, abstained from sexual relations during their engagement.

“We’re so loud and proud of our faith… it’s never been something we’ve shied away from because it’s so important to us,” Christy said on 2DayFM’s Hughesy, Ed and Erin show in March.

‘We talked about it (remaining celibate) from the beginning… on the first or second date.

“Christian Dating 101 is that you’re not wasting anyone’s time, it’s a conversation we don’t avoid and honestly, we’ve seen a lot of fruit in our relationship in terms of communication… it’s so good.”

Young laughed as he described how his pastor had put him in touch with King, and he believes the fact that the couple remains celibate has certainly helped their game on the football field.

‘We met at church. I lived on the Gold Coast and he was sitting in front of me…we didn’t talk that day but the pastor set us up. If you want a good boy, look for him in church,’ he laughed.

“When (sex) isn’t the most important thing of all, it’s like we’ve been able to have really good conversations and develop our relationship, and we have a good support system for each other.

“(Celibacy) helps his game, in the sense that we have a very good foundation in our relationship.”

Young also admitted that he once doubted their relationship given King’s profession.

Young has worked on several high-profile modeling campaigns and previously worked as a TikTok host for Daily Mail Australia.

“When I met him I thought, ‘Oh, you’re a football player, red flag, what have I gotten myself into?’” he said.

‘Sure (his teammates support us)… but when we started dating they were like, “like you guys do it” (refrain from sex).

‘The Bible says, “Deny the flesh and God will bless you,” and we have seen a lot of fruit from that.

“I feel so blessed to have met Max… we are the pieces of the puzzle that fit together and it’s all up to God,” the glamor model said.