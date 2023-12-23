Troy Deeney fails to get a SINGLE answer right on his specialist topic in a dismal performance on Celebrity Mastermind… at the same time as the new manager’s Forest Green Rovers can’t get off track against Gillingham in a 0-0 draw.

<!–

Troy Deeney may have received a single point for his opening equalizer in charge of Forest Green Rovers, but he failed to achieve the goal on an episode of Celebrity Mastermind which aired at the same time on Friday night.

The former Watford striker was appointed in charge of the League Two club following the departure of manager David Horseman, just five months after his appointment.

Deeney had been around the 23rd-placed club since August, when he signed as a player-coach with a view to gaining his qualifications while helping Horseman.

But on Wednesday, Deeney stepped up to lead the team permanently to avoid relegation.

Forest Green Rovers are just five points from safety but increased their tally after seeing out a 0-0 draw against ninth-placed Gillingham.

Troy Deeney made his BBC Celebrity Mastermind debut in chaotic fashion on Friday night.

It was a big week for the former Watford player after being appointed manager of Forest Green Rovers.

The forward was overwhelmed by the pressure of the situation and could not add a single point in his specialty

While Deeney watched the tie on the touchline, viewers of the festive version of the BBC’s popular quiz show saw the coach get another zero in a sorry attempt at the “specialist topics” part of the programme.

Having chosen Sam Raimi’s Spiderman film trilogy, Deeney had the nerve-wracking task of climbing up to sit first in the historic chair.

Unable to answer a single question correctly, Deeney took his slight humiliation in good humor and laughed off the scene.

“That chair, this atmosphere…” suggested host Clive Myrie as he concluded his round.

“It’s intense,” Deeney agreed, before Myrie announced she had finished “no points.”

The League Two manager chuckled happily as he returned to his seat.

Deeney fared best in the general knowledge round, earning the six points needed to take third place.

Dana placed fourth with just five points, Jasmine Harman scored 12 and OJ Borg won the show that night with 16 points.

Deeney had felt more confident with the work needed at the New Lawn Stadium following his appointment earlier in the week.

“I know fans will have a lot of questions, which will be answered as soon as possible,” Deeney said when it was announced.

Deeney had been around the League Two side as player-coach since the summer.

‘We will not hide from the task at hand and will be open and honest along the way.

“One thing I can assure everyone is that we will work very hard to return this wonderful club to success.

“This is an exciting new role with many challenges that I will embrace and there is much work to do, which has already begun.”

On the field, Deeney has made 18 appearances for the Greens, scoring four goals and recording an additional assist.