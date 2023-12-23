Emily Atack returns to social media with her dog just 48 hours after quitting due to a “hell of a year” and wanting to “focus on real life.”

<!–

Emily Atack has returned to social networks just 48 hours after leaving them.

The TV personality, 34, took to her Instagram account on Friday morning to share sweet snaps of her Cavalier King Charles dog, Penny, lying in bed.

Alongside one of the photos of her dog, Emily wrote: “Someone is out of the office.”

On Tuesday night, Emily said she was quitting social media because she wanted to take some time off after “an incredible year.”

The comedian had insisted she was “focusing on real life” as she shared her thoughts alongside a photo of herself sticking her tongue out.

She wrote: ‘Thank you all for yesterday’s birthday.

‘I’ve been quiet here recently and focusing on real life, working hard and having some time away from social media after an incredible year.

But I’ll be back soon. I hope you’re all living your best hungover lives and bracing yourself for family lines and wobbly, deflated inflatable beds.

Emily has had a busy year in 2023, as she’s been busy filming the Disney+ series adaptation of The Rivals.

The eight-part series features romantic entanglements, sex and unforgettable characters, with Emily stripping naked for some raunchy scenes.

She revealed that she had made the nomination list at the Grierson British Documentary Awards for Best Documentary Presenter for Emily Atack: Asking for it.

And the star has been linked to a nuclear scientist following her split from her tree surgeon boyfriend Liam McGough.

She was photographed holding hands in London with Dr. Alistair Garner in September.

Emily has had a busy year in 2023, as she’s been busy filming the Disney+ series adaptation of The Rivals (pictured in September).

Emily’s announcement also comes after she and Martha left talent agency YMU, at the same time as Amanda Holden.

The star also partied with Jude Bellingham and a host of footballers at celebrity venue Chiltern Firehouse in London before heading to a nightclub in October.

Emily wore a black dress for a night out with England midfielder, 20, James Maddison, 26, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, 25.

While celebrating England’s place in next year’s European Championship, the footballers reportedly “racked up a £35,000 bar bill” as they continued the party at Tape in Mayfair, where the minimum spend is £2,000 for a table.

Emily was seen walking home alone from Chiltern Firehouse as the footballer continued the party.