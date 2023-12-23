EastEnders viewers discover a big clue as Lola Pearce makes an emotional return in the countdown to the Christmas murder

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Viewers were given goosebumps when Lola Pearce made a surprise return in EastEnders on Friday night, ahead of the Christmas whodunnit murder.

Lola (played by Danielle Harold) lost her battle with brain cancer in May, but appeared from beyond the grave to give her husband Jay Brown a pre-recorded Christmas message.

Eagle-eyed fans believe it could hold a key clue to who the killer in Albert Square is, after bosses teased a bombshell story for Christmas Day.

As the voiceover played, the scene cut from Jay watching Lola’s video to familiar faces in Walford who have been potential suspects for weeks.

In a sneak peek released in February, Denise (Diane Parish), Kathy (Gillian Taylforth), Linda (Kellie Bright), Sharon (Letitia Dean), Stacey (Lacey Turner) and Suki (Balvinder Sopal) were seen standing next to a mysterious corpse. .

Viewers were left with goosebumps when Lola Pearce made a surprise return in EastEnders on Friday night, ahead of the Christmas whodunnit murder.

The BBC soap later confirmed the seven potential candidates for the force: Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo), Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters ), Ravi. Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Tom ‘Rocky’ Cotton (Brian Conley).

And fans wondered why Lola returned and took note that Jay and Billy were included in that scene.

Others pointed out that when she said “burn it,” the camera fell on potential victim Rocky.

Lola said to Jay: ‘Well, I had to come say hi, didn’t I? It’s that time of year again. Time for fun, laughter, magic. Wishes come true.

‘And my wish for you is that your Christmas is everything it should be. Fun and silly games, family fights because it’s not Christmas without family fights.

‘What I want to tell you is Merry Christmas. I guess it hasn’t been that much fun, has it?

‘Because when you love someone, when you truly love someone, the thought of losing them makes you angry. There have been times when I have wanted to uproot and burn everything.

“I guess you’ve had a few moments like that in the last few months, huh?”

Lola (played by Danielle Harold) lost her battle with brain cancer in May, but appeared beyond the grave for her husband Jay Brown in a pre-recorded Christmas message.

Eagle-eyed fans believe it could hold a key clue to who the killer in Albert Square is, after bosses teased a bombshell story for Christmas Day.

Fans questioned why Lola returned and took note of why Jay and Billy were included in that scene and why when she said “burn it,” the camera fell on potential victim Rocky.

Christmas episodes are known for being dramatic, and the 2023 episode will be no exception.

EastEnders bosses have confirmed the seven potential victims of the long-awaited Christmas Day episode murder – just a few weeks away.

Lola (played by Danielle Harold) lost her battle with brain cancer in May.

‘But that’s okay. You are not a saint and you don’t have to be. You’re just a lovely guy trying to keep his family together.

‘I can’t help but be angry. I love you and always will.’

Fans of X, formerly known as Twitter, to comment on Lola’s touching return and what they thought it meant.

They said, ‘Lola saying ‘burn it all’ while the camera was on Rocky.’

‘This clip made me feel so many emotions. Lola’s message to Jay, Suki and Eve kissing, Ravi and Nish being freed, the six women and six men having a confrontation before Monday’s episode. I’m scared for Monday’s episode but I’m also really excited!’

‘THAT END. Well, everyone looked at the man haters, but Suki because she thinks she’s getting the happy ending from her. I love that Lola talked about that final scene, but WHY? Why was Jay included in…Billy also in the shot during that scene?

‘ Lola returns to deliver a surprising monologue that is thematically related to The Six. Are you kidding me about how good this is?

“Lola/Howie singing voiceover – everyone looking at each other, the zooms, #TheSix looking at their boys, the panning of The Vic – madness – goosebumps!!!”

EastEnders will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9.45pm on Christmas Day.