I’m a YouTube chef and here are my top tips for making the perfect roast potatoes this Christmas, including boiling the potatoes days in advance.

A YouTube chef has revealed his top tips for making the perfect roast potatoes this Christmas, including boiling potatoes days before December 25.
Kush Bhasin, head chef at Sorted Food, an online cooking community with over 2.8 million YouTube subscribers worldwide, shared his tips for making the best roasts at his latest restaurant. shorten.
Her method includes boiling the potatoes five days before the big day, drizzling them in a puddle of goose fat, and leaving them overnight in the refrigerator before baking.
Kush, who has worked as a chef in numerous Michelin-starred kitchens, says his suggestions will ensure home cooks get the perfect crunch with a fluffy center for the roast dinner essential.
Kush Bhasin, head chef at Sorted Food, an online cooking community with over 2.8 million YouTube subscribers worldwide, shared his tips for making the best roasts (pictured) in his latest clip.
Sorted Food’s Kush previously worked as development chef for celebrity chef Raymond Blanc at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, and for Atul Kochhar as executive sous chef at Benares.
Furthermore, the chef insists that Christmas Day roasts should be made with King Edward potatoes because they have a low sugar content, which helps to achieve a dry, crisp exterior.
He also suggested boiling them the day before or up to five days before, so that they dry completely and absorb the fat better.
Would you like to try Kush’s tips? Take a look at the full rated food method for roast potatoes below…
The Sorted Roasted Potatoes Method:
Choose King Edward potatoes: they have the highest dry matter content and low sugar content, which helps to achieve a dry, crisp exterior.
Prepare your potatoes up to five days before the big meal.
Start by peeling the potatoes and cutting them in half, then add them to boiling, heavily salted water.
Reduce the heat to a simmer and once the potatoes begin to fall apart and “peel”, they are ready; this should take between 20 and 30 minutes. Peeling will help them absorb the salt from the water and the goose fat when they are in the oven.
Boil them the day before or up to five days before, so they dry completely and will absorb the fat better.
Once they are cooked, drain them well and leave them on a cooling rack to dry completely on all sides. Refrigerating them overnight is a plus.
Preheat a roasting pan with goose fat in the oven to 220ºC. The fat has to be as hot as the oven, then put the potatoes in (use tongs or place them one by one so they don’t splatter).
Make sure each one hits the goose fat and that they are not stacked; They should sizzle when they hit the goose fat.
Soak them in the goose fat so they are completely covered. No need to season again.
Cook them in the oven at 220c for 20 minutes, then reduce the oven to 180c and cook them for a further 20 minutes. When you lower the oven, turn all the potatoes so they cook evenly.
When finished, they should break with a loud crunch when you bite into them, but still have a deliciously fluffy center.
