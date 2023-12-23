I’m a YouTube chef and here are my top tips for making the perfect roast potatoes this Christmas, including boiling the potatoes days in advance.

<!–

A YouTube chef has revealed his top tips for making the perfect roast potatoes this Christmas, including boiling potatoes days before December 25.

Kush Bhasin, head chef at Sorted Food, an online cooking community with over 2.8 million YouTube subscribers worldwide, shared his tips for making the best roasts at his latest restaurant. shorten.

Her method includes boiling the potatoes five days before the big day, drizzling them in a puddle of goose fat, and leaving them overnight in the refrigerator before baking.

Kush, who has worked as a chef in numerous Michelin-starred kitchens, says his suggestions will ensure home cooks get the perfect crunch with a fluffy center for the roast dinner essential.

Sorted Food’s Kush previously worked as development chef for celebrity chef Raymond Blanc at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, and for Atul Kochhar as executive sous chef at Benares.

Furthermore, the chef insists that Christmas Day roasts should be made with King Edward potatoes because they have a low sugar content, which helps to achieve a dry, crisp exterior.

He also suggested boiling them the day before or up to five days before, so that they dry completely and absorb the fat better.

Would you like to try Kush’s tips? Take a look at the full rated food method for roast potatoes below…

