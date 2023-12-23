Resistance mourns martyr Ali Hareb

NNA – In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

quot;Among the believers are men who have been true to their covenant with Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their vow by death (in battle), and some are still waiting; but they have never changed (their determination) in the least.quot;nbsp;

With utmost pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance announces the martyrdom of Ali Hussein Hareb, known as Jaafar, from the town of Yaroun in southern Lebanon, who attained martyrdom on the path to liberating Al-Quds [Jerusalem].

