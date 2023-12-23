Sat. Dec 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Resistance mourns martyr Ali Hareb

    By

    Dec 23, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

    quot;Among the believers are men who have been true to their covenant with Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their vow by death (in battle), and some are still waiting; but they have never changed (their determination) in the least.quot;nbsp;

    With utmost pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance announces the martyrdom of Ali Hussein Hareb, known as Jaafar, from the town of Yaroun in southern Lebanon, who attained martyrdom on the path to liberating Al-Quds [Jerusalem].

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sam Ryder breaks his silence after Wham! It beat him to the Christmas number one spot

    Dec 23, 2023
    News

    What stores are open and closed on Christmas Day in 2023? Hours for Walmart, Kroger, CVS and more

    Dec 23, 2023
    News

    Low-quality shells supplied to Russia by North Korea are injuring its own troops and damaging artillery, Ukraine says

    Dec 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sam Ryder breaks his silence after Wham! It beat him to the Christmas number one spot

    Dec 23, 2023
    News

    What stores are open and closed on Christmas Day in 2023? Hours for Walmart, Kroger, CVS and more

    Dec 23, 2023
    News

    Low-quality shells supplied to Russia by North Korea are injuring its own troops and damaging artillery, Ukraine says

    Dec 23, 2023
    News

    Gen Z is the new threat to the American college experience

    Dec 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy