Ibrahim meets Shea on farewell visit

NNA – Major General Abbas Ibrahim met on Saturday with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, who paid him a farewell visit marking the end of her diplomatic mission in the country.

Ibrahim, who thanked Shea for her efforts and the efforts of the United States in supporting Lebanese institutions, stressed that ldquo;Lebanon faces the danger of an Israeli aggression that may expand and lead to unexpected results, especially in light of the destruction witnessed in Gaza.quot;

