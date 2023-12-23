Sat. Dec 23rd, 2023

    Dar Al-Fatwa: Preventing workers in the religious apparatus from making political statements or positions without prior written permission

    NNA – The media office at Dar al-Fatwa issued the following statement: ldquo;Based on the directives of the Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian, it is strictly prohibited to make political statements or positions and opinions for all employees of the religious apparatus and institutions affiliated with Dar al-Fatwa without first obtaining written permission from the General Directorate of Islamic Endowments and the relevant relevant.quot;

    The statement continued that the Mufti of the Republic and Dar al-Fatwa do not adopt any political opinion that does not come directly from them and reject any position that leads to strife or discord among the Lebanese, stressing that ldquo;the supreme Islamic interest, national unity and coexistence are the basis for the general direction of Dar al-Fatwa, its institutions and its employees, and its primary role is Preserving the tolerant message of Islam and the general national interest.rdquo;

