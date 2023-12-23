What stores are open and closed on Christmas Day in 2023? Hours for Walmart, Kroger, CVS and more

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

NEW YORK — With Christmas right around the corner, you might want to check the list of open (and closed) stores twice.

From retail stores to supermarket chains, many businesses across the United States close early on Christmas Eve and close their doors completely on Christmas Day, while others choose to reduce hours. But there are also a handful of businesses that remain open during the holiday.

Before you rush out this Christmas, whether to buy last-minute gifts or simply leave the house, it’s wise to check opening hours, which may vary by location. When in doubt, call ahead or search online for more specific hours for places in your neighborhood.

Here’s a rundown of how the major chains are operating this Christmas Day.

Walmart will be closed on Christmas Day and will reopen at 6 a.m. on December 26.

Most Target stores will be closed on Christmas and will reopen at 7 a.m. on December 26. You can check the location schedule here.

All Costco warehouses in the US are closed on Christmas Day.

Many CVS Pharmacy locations will operate regular hours on Christmas, but some non-24-hour locations may be closed or have reduced hours. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check local hours online.

Most Walgreens stores will have adjusted hours of 9 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day. All 24-hour locations will remain open. You can check local hours here.

Many Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas, but hours may vary; the company notes that “stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs” during the holiday season. It is best to check online in advance.

Most McDonald’s locations in the US are open on holidays such as Christmas, but hours vary by location. Consumers can use the chain’s online store locator to confirm.

Most Kroger stores are closed on Christmas Day, although that may vary by division and store location.

Many Albertsons stores will be closed on Christmas, but there will also be locations that will remain open with adjusted hours. Some pharmacies may also be closed or have different hours.

Here are some other supermarkets, convenience stores and retailers that are closed on Christmas Day:

1. ALDI: Stores are closed.

2. Harris Teeter: Stores are closed.

3. Home Depot: Stores are closed.

4. IKEA: The stores are closed.

5. Jewel-Osco: Stores and pharmacies are closed.

6. Lowe’s: Stores are closed.

7. Macy’s: stores are closed.

8. Meijer: Stores are closed.

9. Publix: Stores are closed.

10. Rite Aid: Stores are closed.

11. Sam’s Club: Stores are closed.

12. Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores are closed.

13. Trader Joe’s: Stores are closed.

14. Whole Foods: Stores are closed.

Here are some other stores that are open on Christmas Day (or have select locations that are):

1. Safeway: Many stores are closed, but there will also be locations open with adjusted hours.

2. Sheetz: Stores are open regular hours (24/7).

3. 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24/7 (even on Christmas), but some locations’ hours may vary.