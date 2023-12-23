Sat. Dec 23rd, 2023

    Sam Ryder breaks his silence after Wham! It beat him to the Christmas number one spot

    Sam Ryder has returned to social media after Wham! They beat him to the Christmas number one spot with their iconic song Last Christmas.

    The Eurovision star, 34, narrowly missed out on top spot with her own festive number, after the much-loved 80s song finally topped the charts after a 39-year wait.

    George Michael, who died on Christmas Day 2016 aged just 53, released the festive tune in 1984 but had never managed to reach the coveted top spot over the Christmas period until Friday night.

    Do They Know It’s Christmas? Band Aid denied it first place in the year of its release.

    After the official chart show, Sam posted a clip of himself on Instagram excited about landing second place with You’re Christmas To Me, while praising George Michael for “inspiring generations”.

    Sam Ryder, 34, broke his silence on Friday night, after Wham! He beat it to the Christmas number one spot with his iconic song Last Christmas.

    George Michael’s 1984 holiday song is now Christmas number one for the first time

    Sam posted a clip of himself on Instagram excited about landing second place with You’re Christmas To Me, while praising George Michael for “inspiring generations”.

    Speaking to the camera, Sam told fans: ‘If you’ve just heard the news, I can let you know with a heart overflowing with gratitude that we are Christmas number two in the UK!

    ‘Great Andrew. Big time all the Wham! equipment. Simply an absolutely unstoppable force, and rightly so. They are icons! They are legends. Did you know? It feels great to be in the filling of a Wham! and Mariah sandwich.

    I can tell you that for sure. And number two, it’s always been a magic number for us and that won’t change.

    ‘I just want to say thank you so much for the support, belief and faith.

    ‘This was a position that I cannot explain or emphasize enough. That it was so unexpected for us to be there and I think you have a responsibility as an artist in the race for Christmas number one…

    “You have to… You have to create a career out of it and we did everything we could to try to get the number one spot.”

    ‘You know why? It’s because we are inspired by the legends we rub shoulders with! Maria. Zam!

    ‘These artists did not become icons and legends because they did not give their all in their career. So we feel inspired and followed by his shining footsteps.

    Eurovision star Sam has embarked on an aggressive marketing campaign in the battle to get his new song, You’re Christmas To Me, up the charts.

    ‘I think it’s great to have a close Christmas race for number 1; He is the most prestigious number one of the year and we wanted it to be as entertaining and joyful as possible for all of you at home.

    ‘Thank you for getting involved! And again much love to Andrew! I just chatted to him on Radio One with Jack Saunders and I can say they are related.

    ‘It’s taken a long time to get that Christmas number one for real Christmas week. So I’m sure George is up there, smiling and continuing to inspire generations of singers to come. Me included!

    ‘A big hug Andrew, thank you for continuing that legacy. Yes, I’m stocked! What a day! Blessed! Peace!’

    Amid one of the most furious battles for the Christmas wreath in recent memory, the race was almost too close to be considered 80s icons, bam! she battled against the likes of Mariah Carey and The Pogues to claim the title 39 years after its release.

    The song became the bookies’ favorite to climb the charts after an earlier run by The Pogues fans to take Fairytale of New York to No. 1 in memory of the Irish folk group’s frontman Shane MacGowan, who He died in November.

    Ultimately, the band’s duet with Kirsty MacColl failed to make the top five, which were completed by Eurovision star Sam Ryder’s You’re Christmas To Me, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, Stick Season by Noah Kahan and Ed Sheeran. and Elton John’s Merry Christmas duet.

    Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You ranked third on the list

    The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York was a contender for Christmas number one after frontman Shane MacGowan died in November.

    Speaking about Wham!’s historic achievement, Martin Talbot, CEO of Official Charts, said: ‘Having taken first place for the first time last year, it’s fantastic that WHAM! have finally claimed the honor of Christmas Number 1.

    ‘Of course, the victory of WHAM! It also means someone has to come in second place and it’s hard to remember the Christmas No. 2 artist who has worked harder than Sam Ryder, who has scored more than 30 shows in the last seven days in a bid to take the crown.

    “Sam has made it a true chart battle to remember, and should take comfort in the many years it has taken for a song as iconic as Last Christmas to claim this prized achievement on the charts.”

    COMPLETE LIST OF UK CHRISTMAS ONES

    YEAR
    SONG
    SINGER

    2023
    Last Christmas
    Zam!

    2022
    Food aid
    boybaby

    2021
    Sausage rolls for everyone
    LadBaby with Ed Sheeran and Elton John

    2020
    Don’t stop me from eating
    boybaby

    2019
    I love sausage rolls
    boybaby

    2018
    We built this city
    boybaby

    2017
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran

    2016
    go to sleep
    Clean Bandit with Sean Paul and Anne-Marie

    2015
    A bridge over you
    Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir

    2014
    something i need
    Ben Haenow

    2013
    Skyscraper
    Sam Bailey

    2012
    He is not annoying, he is my brother
    The justice collective

    2011
    Wherever you are
    Military Wives with Gareth Malone

    2010
    when we collide
    Matt Cardle

    2009
    Kill in name
    Rage against the machine

    2008
    Hallelujah
    Alexandra Burke

    2007
    When you think
    Leon Jackson

    2006
    A moment like this
    Leona Lewis

    2005
    That is my goal
    Shayne Ward

    2004
    They know it’s Christmas
    adhesive dressing

    2003
    Mad World
    Michael Andrews and Gary Jules

    2002
    Subway sound
    girls Aloud

    2001
    Something stupid
    Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman

    2000
    we can fix it
    Bob the Builder

    1999
    I have a dream/Seasons under the sun
    western life

    1998
    Bye
    spice girls

    1997
    Too much
    spice girls

    nineteen ninety six
    2 become 1
    spice girls

    nineteen ninety five
    Earth song
    michael jackson

    1994
    stay another day
    this 17

    1993
    mr blobby
    mr blobby

    1992
    I will always love you
    Whitney Houston

    1991
    Bohemian Rhapsody
    Queen

    1990
    savior day
    Ricardo Cliff

    1989
    They know it’s Christmas
    Band-Aid II

    1988
    Mistletoe and wine
    Ricardo Cliff

    1987
    Always in my mind
    Pet store guys

    1986
    Reet Petite
    jackie and wilson

    1985
    Merry Christmas to all
    Shaking Stevens

    1984
    They know it’s Christmas
    adhesive dressing

    1983
    Only you
    The flying pickets

    1982
    save your love
    Renée and Renato

    1981
    You do not love me?
    the human league

    1980
    There is no one like grandma
    St. Winifred’s School Choir

    1979
    Another brick in the wall, part two
    rose floyd

    1978
    Mary’s Child – Oh my Lord
    Boney M.

    1977
    Mull of Kintyre/Girls’ School
    At

    1976
    When a child is born
    Johnny Mathis

    1975
    Bohemian Rhapsody
    Queen

    1974
    Lonely this Christmas
    Mud

    1973
    Merry Christmas to all
    slade

    1972
    Liverpool long haired lover
    Jimmy Osmond

    1971
    The fastest milkman in the West
    benny hill

    1970
    I hear you calling
    David Edmunds

    1969
    two small children
    Rolf Harris

    1968
    lily the rose
    The scaffolding

    1967
    Hello Goodbye
    The Beatles

    1966
    Tom Jones
    Tom Jones

    1965
    Hiker/We can fix it
    The Beatles

    1964
    I feel good
    The Beatles

    1963
    I want to hold your hand
    The Beatles

    1962
    Return to Sender
    Elvis Presley

    1961
    Moon River
    danny williams

    1960
    I love you
    Cliff Richard and the shadows

    1959
    Why do you want to give me those eyes?
    Emilie Ford and checkmates

    1958
    It’s just make believe
    Conway Twitty

    1957
    Mary’s child
    Harry Belafonte

    1956
    Just walking in the rain
    Johnny Ray

    1955
    Christmas alphabet
    Dickie Valentin

    1954
    Let’s have another party
    Winifred Atwell

    1953
    Answer to me
    Frankie Laine

    1952
    here in my heart
    Al Martino

