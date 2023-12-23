Sam Ryder breaks his silence after Wham! It beat him to the Christmas number one spot

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sam Ryder has returned to social media after Wham! They beat him to the Christmas number one spot with their iconic song Last Christmas.

The Eurovision star, 34, narrowly missed out on top spot with her own festive number, after the much-loved 80s song finally topped the charts after a 39-year wait.

George Michael, who died on Christmas Day 2016 aged just 53, released the festive tune in 1984 but had never managed to reach the coveted top spot over the Christmas period until Friday night.

Do They Know It’s Christmas? Band Aid denied it first place in the year of its release.

After the official chart show, Sam posted a clip of himself on Instagram excited about landing second place with You’re Christmas To Me, while praising George Michael for “inspiring generations”.

Speaking to the camera, Sam told fans: ‘If you’ve just heard the news, I can let you know with a heart overflowing with gratitude that we are Christmas number two in the UK!

‘Great Andrew. Big time all the Wham! equipment. Simply an absolutely unstoppable force, and rightly so. They are icons! They are legends. Did you know? It feels great to be in the filling of a Wham! and Mariah sandwich.

I can tell you that for sure. And number two, it’s always been a magic number for us and that won’t change.

‘I just want to say thank you so much for the support, belief and faith.

‘This was a position that I cannot explain or emphasize enough. That it was so unexpected for us to be there and I think you have a responsibility as an artist in the race for Christmas number one…

“You have to… You have to create a career out of it and we did everything we could to try to get the number one spot.”

‘You know why? It’s because we are inspired by the legends we rub shoulders with! Maria. Zam!

‘These artists did not become icons and legends because they did not give their all in their career. So we feel inspired and followed by his shining footsteps.

Eurovision star Sam has embarked on an aggressive marketing campaign in the battle to get his new song, You’re Christmas To Me, up the charts.

‘I think it’s great to have a close Christmas race for number 1; He is the most prestigious number one of the year and we wanted it to be as entertaining and joyful as possible for all of you at home.

‘Thank you for getting involved! And again much love to Andrew! I just chatted to him on Radio One with Jack Saunders and I can say they are related.

‘It’s taken a long time to get that Christmas number one for real Christmas week. So I’m sure George is up there, smiling and continuing to inspire generations of singers to come. Me included!

‘A big hug Andrew, thank you for continuing that legacy. Yes, I’m stocked! What a day! Blessed! Peace!’

Amid one of the most furious battles for the Christmas wreath in recent memory, the race was almost too close to be considered 80s icons, bam! she battled against the likes of Mariah Carey and The Pogues to claim the title 39 years after its release.

The song became the bookies’ favorite to climb the charts after an earlier run by The Pogues fans to take Fairytale of New York to No. 1 in memory of the Irish folk group’s frontman Shane MacGowan, who He died in November.

Ultimately, the band’s duet with Kirsty MacColl failed to make the top five, which were completed by Eurovision star Sam Ryder’s You’re Christmas To Me, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, Stick Season by Noah Kahan and Ed Sheeran. and Elton John’s Merry Christmas duet.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You ranked third on the list

The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York was a contender for Christmas number one after frontman Shane MacGowan died in November.

Speaking about Wham!’s historic achievement, Martin Talbot, CEO of Official Charts, said: ‘Having taken first place for the first time last year, it’s fantastic that WHAM! have finally claimed the honor of Christmas Number 1.

‘Of course, the victory of WHAM! It also means someone has to come in second place and it’s hard to remember the Christmas No. 2 artist who has worked harder than Sam Ryder, who has scored more than 30 shows in the last seven days in a bid to take the crown.

“Sam has made it a true chart battle to remember, and should take comfort in the many years it has taken for a song as iconic as Last Christmas to claim this prized achievement on the charts.”