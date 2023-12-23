Sam Ryder breaks his silence after Wham! It beat him to the Christmas number one spot

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Sam Ryder has returned to social media after Wham! They beat him to the Christmas number one spot with their iconic song Last Christmas.
The Eurovision star, 34, narrowly missed out on top spot with her own festive number, after the much-loved 80s song finally topped the charts after a 39-year wait.
George Michael, who died on Christmas Day 2016 aged just 53, released the festive tune in 1984 but had never managed to reach the coveted top spot over the Christmas period until Friday night.
Do They Know It’s Christmas? Band Aid denied it first place in the year of its release.
After the official chart show, Sam posted a clip of himself on Instagram excited about landing second place with You’re Christmas To Me, while praising George Michael for “inspiring generations”.
Speaking to the camera, Sam told fans: ‘If you’ve just heard the news, I can let you know with a heart overflowing with gratitude that we are Christmas number two in the UK!
‘Great Andrew. Big time all the Wham! equipment. Simply an absolutely unstoppable force, and rightly so. They are icons! They are legends. Did you know? It feels great to be in the filling of a Wham! and Mariah sandwich.
I can tell you that for sure. And number two, it’s always been a magic number for us and that won’t change.
‘I just want to say thank you so much for the support, belief and faith.
‘This was a position that I cannot explain or emphasize enough. That it was so unexpected for us to be there and I think you have a responsibility as an artist in the race for Christmas number one…
“You have to… You have to create a career out of it and we did everything we could to try to get the number one spot.”
‘You know why? It’s because we are inspired by the legends we rub shoulders with! Maria. Zam!
‘These artists did not become icons and legends because they did not give their all in their career. So we feel inspired and followed by his shining footsteps.
Eurovision star Sam has embarked on an aggressive marketing campaign in the battle to get his new song, You’re Christmas To Me, up the charts.
‘I think it’s great to have a close Christmas race for number 1; He is the most prestigious number one of the year and we wanted it to be as entertaining and joyful as possible for all of you at home.
‘Thank you for getting involved! And again much love to Andrew! I just chatted to him on Radio One with Jack Saunders and I can say they are related.
‘It’s taken a long time to get that Christmas number one for real Christmas week. So I’m sure George is up there, smiling and continuing to inspire generations of singers to come. Me included!
‘A big hug Andrew, thank you for continuing that legacy. Yes, I’m stocked! What a day! Blessed! Peace!’
Amid one of the most furious battles for the Christmas wreath in recent memory, the race was almost too close to be considered 80s icons, bam! she battled against the likes of Mariah Carey and The Pogues to claim the title 39 years after its release.
The song became the bookies’ favorite to climb the charts after an earlier run by The Pogues fans to take Fairytale of New York to No. 1 in memory of the Irish folk group’s frontman Shane MacGowan, who He died in November.
Ultimately, the band’s duet with Kirsty MacColl failed to make the top five, which were completed by Eurovision star Sam Ryder’s You’re Christmas To Me, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, Stick Season by Noah Kahan and Ed Sheeran. and Elton John’s Merry Christmas duet.
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You ranked third on the list
The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York was a contender for Christmas number one after frontman Shane MacGowan died in November.
Speaking about Wham!’s historic achievement, Martin Talbot, CEO of Official Charts, said: ‘Having taken first place for the first time last year, it’s fantastic that WHAM! have finally claimed the honor of Christmas Number 1.
‘Of course, the victory of WHAM! It also means someone has to come in second place and it’s hard to remember the Christmas No. 2 artist who has worked harder than Sam Ryder, who has scored more than 30 shows in the last seven days in a bid to take the crown.
“Sam has made it a true chart battle to remember, and should take comfort in the many years it has taken for a song as iconic as Last Christmas to claim this prized achievement on the charts.”
COMPLETE LIST OF UK CHRISTMAS ONES
YEAR
SONG
SINGER
2023
Last Christmas
Zam!
2022
Food aid
boybaby
2021
Sausage rolls for everyone
LadBaby with Ed Sheeran and Elton John
2020
Don’t stop me from eating
boybaby
2019
I love sausage rolls
boybaby
2018
We built this city
boybaby
2017
Perfect
Ed Sheeran
2016
go to sleep
Clean Bandit with Sean Paul and Anne-Marie
2015
A bridge over you
Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir
2014
something i need
Ben Haenow
2013
Skyscraper
Sam Bailey
2012
He is not annoying, he is my brother
The justice collective
2011
Wherever you are
Military Wives with Gareth Malone
2010
when we collide
Matt Cardle
2009
Kill in name
Rage against the machine
2008
Hallelujah
Alexandra Burke
2007
When you think
Leon Jackson
2006
A moment like this
Leona Lewis
2005
That is my goal
Shayne Ward
2004
They know it’s Christmas
adhesive dressing
2003
Mad World
Michael Andrews and Gary Jules
2002
Subway sound
girls Aloud
2001
Something stupid
Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman
2000
we can fix it
Bob the Builder
1999
I have a dream/Seasons under the sun
western life
1998
Bye
spice girls
1997
Too much
spice girls
nineteen ninety six
2 become 1
spice girls
nineteen ninety five
Earth song
michael jackson
1994
stay another day
this 17
1993
mr blobby
mr blobby
1992
I will always love you
Whitney Houston
1991
Bohemian Rhapsody
Queen
1990
savior day
Ricardo Cliff
1989
They know it’s Christmas
Band-Aid II
1988
Mistletoe and wine
Ricardo Cliff
1987
Always in my mind
Pet store guys
1986
Reet Petite
jackie and wilson
1985
Merry Christmas to all
Shaking Stevens
1984
They know it’s Christmas
adhesive dressing
1983
Only you
The flying pickets
1982
save your love
Renée and Renato
1981
You do not love me?
the human league
1980
There is no one like grandma
St. Winifred’s School Choir
1979
Another brick in the wall, part two
rose floyd
1978
Mary’s Child – Oh my Lord
Boney M.
1977
Mull of Kintyre/Girls’ School
At
1976
When a child is born
Johnny Mathis
1975
Bohemian Rhapsody
Queen
1974
Lonely this Christmas
Mud
1973
Merry Christmas to all
slade
1972
Liverpool long haired lover
Jimmy Osmond
1971
The fastest milkman in the West
benny hill
1970
I hear you calling
David Edmunds
1969
two small children
Rolf Harris
1968
lily the rose
The scaffolding
1967
Hello Goodbye
The Beatles
1966
1964 ‘I feel good’ 5 1965 ‘Hiker’https://www.dailymail.co.uk/’We can sort it out'(nb 3) 5 1966 Tom Jones ‘The green, green grass of home’
Tom Jones
1965
Hiker/We can fix it
The Beatles
1964
I feel good
The Beatles
1963
I want to hold your hand
The Beatles
1962
Return to Sender
Elvis Presley
1961
Moon River
danny williams
1960
I love you
Cliff Richard and the shadows
1959
Why do you want to give me those eyes?
Emilie Ford and checkmates
1958
It’s just make believe
Conway Twitty
1957
Mary’s child
Harry Belafonte
1956
Just walking in the rain
Johnny Ray
1955
Christmas alphabet
Dickie Valentin
1954
Let’s have another party
Winifred Atwell
1953
Answer to me
Frankie Laine
1952
here in my heart
Al Martino
