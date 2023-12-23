‘Israel’-affiliated ship set ablaze off India’s coast

A merchant ship associated with quot;Israelquot; was targeted by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near India#39;s western coast, causing a fire, according to a statement from the British maritime security company Ambrey on Saturday.

The blaze on the Liberian-flagged tanker, which was carrying chemical products, was successfully put out, and there were no reported injuries among the crew. The incident occurred approximately 200 km southwest of Veraval, India.

quot;Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken onboard. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time,quot; the firm said on its website, adding that thenbsp;Indian navy was mobilizing to respond. However, the latter did not give an immediate response when asked bynbsp;Reuters.

quot;The Malaysian government has decided to bar and restrictnbsp;Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd, which is a shipping company based in Israel, from docking in any Malaysian port,quot; the Prime Minister said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

Ibrahim said that Zim is a publicly held Israeli international cargo shipping corporation, and the Cabinet allowed ships from this company to dock in Malaysia from 2002 onwards, adding that quot;In 2005, the Cabinet decided to permit the ship to dock in Malaysia.quot;

However, given the current situation in Palestine and the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the current government decided to cancel the decisions of the former administration.

The Red Sea does not welcome #39;Israel#39; and co

Israeli-affiliated ships are also under threat in the Red Sea from the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF). More shipping companies are refraining from sending ships through the Red Sea, despite the naval coalition established by the US to protect Israeli ships amid Yemen#39;s attacks on Israeli ships in support of Gaza.

In light of the US-led maritime coalition,nbsp;mass demonstrationsnbsp;were organized in the governorates of Saada and Raymah in Yemen under the banner of quot;The Israeli Vessel Protection Alliance does not intimidate usquot;.

The protest chants of the demonstrations in the Saada governorate reiterated the statement ofnbsp;Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, in his historic speech, pledging support to the Palestinian people.

Sayyed al-Houthi had warned the United States against attacking Yemen, emphasizing that Yemen will not hesitate to target American warships and cargo ship movements in the event of any aggression. — Al Mayadeen English Websitenbsp;

