Chloe Ferry gets into the festive spirit as she shows off her curves in a skintight bodysuit as she leaves her beauty salon ahead of her trip to Thailand.

Chloe Ferry turned heads as she left her beauty salon in Newcastle on Friday, after receiving some last-minute beauty treatments before Christmas.

The Geordie Shore star, 28, showed off her curves in a skin-tight outfit and looked very festive in her Santa hat.

Chloe showed off a hint of her abs in a red crop top and leggings and added a designer touch to her outfit with Dolce & Gabbana sneakers.

The reality star showed off her false eyelashes, sun-kissed tan and blow-dry as she left her salon, ahead of her getaway to Thailand.

The reality TV star celebrated Christmas early with her family on Thursday before her trip and made sure to open the rest of her Advent calendar before leaving.

Chloe filmed the big reveal for her 3.8 million followers on Friday morning, flaunting her ample assets and abs in a white sports bra and pale pink sweatpants.

She told the camera, as she opened the rest of the boxes: “I feel like doing this is really illegal.”

Chloe has been to Thailand before and also shared some bikini photos from her latest trip as she counted down the hours until she could fly.

The reality star posed in an infinity pool in a single snap, pairing a pair of black bottoms with a purple bikini top and wearing her blonde locks tied up as she took in the stunning view.

Another sexy photo showed the Geordie Shore star posing in a purple thong bikini which she paired with a plunging white bikini top that showed a hint of underboob.

She captioned the racy images on Friday: ‘Thailand tomorrow’, with a flag, a plane and a sun emoji.

Chloe seemed excited to travel to Thailand after getting her beauty done.

Chloe paired the look with a white Chanel bag.

She flashed a smile as she walked out of the room in her figure-hugging suit.

It comes as Chloe is still in love with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Johnny Wilbo.

Chloe first broke up with Johnny last September when she accused him of messaging other girls behind her back, and after deciding to give their relationship another chance, they split again in December.

The couple was last seen reuniting for the fourth time in February, after being spotted together at the launch party for Charlotte Crosby’s show.

In a clip from the party, Chloe and Johnny can be seen alongside other TV stars including Sophie Kasaei and her boyfriend Jordan Brook.

A source said Sun at that moment: ‘Chloe is taking it easy on Johnny. She can’t help her feelings for him.

‘Over Christmas she spent some time finding out how she felt and wants Johnny in her life.

“Chloe is trying to put the past behind her and just wants to get back to having fun and enjoying life with Johnny.”

The TV star first broke up with Johnny in September when she accused him of messaging other girls behind her back and, after deciding to give their relationship another chance, they split again a week later, with Chloe said to have been ” gutted.”

Chloe has been to Thailand before and shared some bikini photos from her latest trip as she counted down the hours until she could fly.

The 28-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a mismatched bikini in another sizzling picture, posing on a boat on a previous holiday in Thailand.