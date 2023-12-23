Manchester United youngster Willy Kambwala STARTS against West Ham as Erik ten Hag hands the 19-year-old his debut… but Raphael Varane is nowhere to be found in the matchday squad.

Willy Kambwala had his first senior start for Manchester United

The 19-year-old partnered Jonny Evans in defense during the club’s trip to West Ham

Manchester United have called up 19-year-old Willy Kambwala in the starting XI for their trip to West Ham.

The French youth international was on the bench for United’s 0-0 draw against Liverpool last week but did not feature.

Kambwala joined the club from Sochaux in 2020 and has made six UEFA Youth League appearances this season.

The 6ft 4in centre-back is expected to partner Jonny Evans at the heart of the club’s defense as Erik ten Hag’s side attempt to record successive Premier League clean sheets away from home for the second time this season.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane was notably absent from United’s squad for the clash at the London Stadium.

Willy Kambwala has been named in the starting XI for Manchester United’s trip to West Ham

The match marks the 19-year-old’s senior debut with the club he joined from Sochaux in 2020.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane was noticeably absent from the club’s matchday squad.

The 30-year-old made his first Premier League start since September in United’s draw at Anfield, playing the full 90 minutes in a league match for the third time this season.

Varane has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent weeks, with reports suggesting the former Real Madrid star’s contract could expire at the end of the season, although United maintain an option for another 12 months.

However, despite rumors of a falling out with Ten Hag, Varane is said to be interested in the club activating the clause to extend his stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman’s other options in central defense – Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martínez – remain unavailable, with Ten Hag suggesting in his pre-match press conference that the latter is expected to return next month.